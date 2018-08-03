‘Married With Children’ Star David Faustino On Board for Reboot

Married… with Children star David Faustino recently shared that he is on board for a reboot of classic ’90s series.

While speaking to TMZ, Faustino — who played Bud Bundy on the show — said that “there’s a rumor about” and that “everybody wants to do it” barring a “legal issue” that has to be worked out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even though he stated that he does not know if a reboot of the series will actually happen or not, it appears possible as the actor implied that there is very little holding producers back from making it happen.

Married… with Children aired on FOX for 11 seasons, debuting on April 5, 1987 and airing its finale on June 9, 1997.

It still holds the record for being the longest-lasting live-action sitcom on Fox, as well as being the “first to be broadcast in the network’s primetime programming slot.”

It followed the life of the Bundy family, but specifically Al Bundy, a “once glorious high school football player turned hard-luck women’s shoe salesman.”

In addition to Faustino, the show starred Ed O’Neill (Al Bundy), Katey Sagal (Peggy Bundy), and Christina Applegate (Kelly Bundy).

After the series ended, Faustino appeared in numerous films and TV shows, Sagal went to star in the drama series Sons of Anarchy, Appelgate starred in films such as The Sweetest Thing and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and O’Neill joined the cast of Modern Family.

Interestingly, in 2016 O’Neill shot down rumors of a Married… with Children reunion while speaking to Huffpost, but much of what he said echoed Faustino’s claim of a “legal issue.”

“I don’t think so, I think we’re finished,” the actor stated. “There was a rumor … David Faustino pitched an idea to Sony about Bud moving back in the old house and being divorced and his ex-wife moves in, too, with his best friend and they’re struggling and Al and Peg are in Vegas — they won the lottery. And that was the idea, but I think they hit some legal problems.”

“People who have to sign off on it wouldn’t, so I don’t think that’s going to happen. And Katey and I would only have been able to do one or two a year because we’re contracted — well, she was, now I certainly am. But it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen,” O’Neill added. “But you never know.”

While the Married… with Children reboot may or may not be on the horizon, fans can still catch O’Neill as the Pritchett family patriarch when Modern Family returns for its tenth — and possibly final — season on September 26.