Mariska Hargitay 'Honored' to Meet 11-Year-Old 'Law & Order: SVU' Fan Who Fought off Kidnapper

Mariska Hargitay was "honored" to meet with Alyssa Bonal, the 11-year-old Florida girl who fought off an attempted kidnapper earlier this week. Alyssa said she was inspired by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit when she put slime on the suspect's arm during the struggle, and the slime later helped police identify and arrest the man. Hargitay, 57, met Alyssa remotely during the Today Show Friday morning.

"I’m so incredibly honored to meet you," the SVU star told Alyssa. "I just want to tell you how blown away me and all of my squad are and I think the whole world right now that you had the forethought and the wherewithal to do what you did and I am just blown away." Hargitay also showed Alyssa a signed script she planned to send her. "You are my hero," Hargitay wrote on the script's first page.

Hargitay told Alyssa she was amazing, strong, and brave, adding, "And what’s most important to everyone is that you’re OK and that is the most beautiful gift that we all have." As for Alyssa, she told Hargitay it was "amazing" to meet her. "I never thought in my whole entire life that I was going to be able to even meet you," Alyssa said.

On Tuesday morning, Alyssa was playing with a blue slime while waiting at the bus stop. A man driving a white vehicle pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle, according to surveillance footage police released. The man charged towards Alyssa, carrying a knife, she told Today earlier this week. The man caught her, but she continued fighting back as he tried to take her into his vehicle. During the fight, Alyssa made sure to get some of the slime on the man's arm. She credited SVU with the idea, as the show reminded her to leave behind a clue for the police. "I knew that that might be better evidence if the cops do find him," Alyssa told Today. Jared Paul Stanga, 30, was identified as the suspect and arrested just hours after the attempted kidnapping.

After spotting Alyssa's story on Today, Hargitay shared the news on Instagram Thursday, praising Alyssa for her brave actions. "I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear," Hargitay wrote. "Take good care of yourself and each other. With all my love, your number one fan, Mariska."

There are only two episodes left of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 22, since only 16 episodes were produced due to the pandemic. The show airs at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with Law & Order: Organized Crime airing after it at 10 p.m. ET. Both shows were renewed for next season.