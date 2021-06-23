'Manifest' Stars React to Series Cancellation After Netflix Closes the Door for Good

✖

While there were previously talks that Netflix would pick up Manifest after NBC canceled the show, that was not able to come to pass. As a result, Manifest has officially been canceled. In light of the news, the show's cast has taken to social media to share their own thoughts about the end of Manifest.

Josh Dallas starred as Ben Stone on Manifest, which originally premiered on NBC in September 2018. He shared a lovely message to Manifest fans everywhere, writing that he was glad that they were able to produce three amazing seasons of the series. The actor wrote, “Well, my #manifesters, I’m sorry to say that it’s the end of the line for now. We are so proud to have brought this story over 3 season. We so wished we could’ve finished this journey with you. But it wasn’t in the cards. [sic]” He went on to thank those who worked on Manifest over the years, sharing his gratitude for the "incredible EP's, producers, writers."

Melissa Roxburgh, who portrayed Michaela Stone, also shared her gratitude to the show's fans via Twitter. She issued a series of tweets about the end of the show, noting that she will dearly miss those whom she worked alongside on the NBC drama. Roxburgh began by writing that she's “forever grateful for the family of misfits and creators that wound up at Silvercup studios.” She added, “When you film a show, you spend all day every day with these people…They truly become your family, your friends, your therapists, your entertainment…everything. You guys have no idea what you’ll forever mean to me."

Luna Blaise, who played Olive Stone on Manifest, shared a message about the show's cancellation on Instagram. She wrote, alongside a photo of one of the show's scripts, that being on Manifest was the "ride of a life time [sic]." Blaise also noted that she will "miss little olive stone 4eva. lastly thankyou 2 the fans.. you guys r truuuu die hards i wish we could’ve shared the full 828 story." The cast's statements came shortly after Deadline reported that Netflix passed on picking up a fourth season of Manifest, which has been doing incredibly well for the streaming service. As a result, Season 3 of Manifest will serve as the last season of the show.