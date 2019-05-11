‘Man With a Plan’ Renewed for Season 4 by CBS

Matt LeBlanc will be back for another season on CBS. The network renewed Man With A Plan for a fourth season on Friday.

The multi-camera sitcom stars LeBlanc as the old-school Adam, who started a construction business with wife Andi (Liza Snyder). Adam’s clueless older brother Don (Kevin Nolan) and their unlikely friend Lowell (Matt Cook) are also involved.

Adam and Andi’s children are played by Grace Kaufman, Hala Finley and Matthew McCann. Diana-Maria Riva plays Mrs. Rodriguez, a kindergarten teacher who gets on Adam’s nerves, and Stacy Keach plays Adam’s father Joe. Kali Rocha also stars as Don’s wife Marcy.

The series was created by husband-and-wife duo Jackie and Jeff Fligo (The New Adventures of Old Christine, That 70’s Show). The executive producers are the Fligos, LeBlanc, Michael Rotenberg and Troy Zien. It is produced by CBS Television Studios with 3 Arts Entertainment and Double Double Bonus Entertainment.

Man With a Plan‘s third season did not start until Feb. 4 and finished up on May 6 with only 13 episodes.

Although the show is not a breakout hit, it does well enough for CBS, averaging a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.3 million total viewers, reports Deadline. Plus, the show is made by CBS TV and bringing it to four seasons will make it an easier sell in syndication, meaning more profits for CBS.

Man With A Plan is one of several shows CBS has already greenlit for the 2019-2020 TV season. The dramas FBI, God Friended Me, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, Hawaii Five-0, Magnum P.I., MacGyver, SWAT, SEAL Team, Blue Bloods and Madam Secretary will all be back. The sitcoms Mom, Young Sheldon and The Neighborhood were also renewed.

As Variety notes, CBS is still bringing in four new sitcoms. Carol’s Second Act with Patricia Heaton, The Unicorn with Walton Goggins, Broke and Chuck Lorre’s Bob Hearts Abishola will be joining the eye network’s schedule.

Man With A Plan is LeBlanc’s return to network television following Friends and his poorly-received spinoff Joey. He also starred in Showtime’s showbiz sitcom Episodes, in which he played a heightened version of himself working with two British screenwriters.

LeBlanc earned a Golden Globe in 2012 and Emmy nominations from 2011 to 2015 for Episodes. He was also Emmy-nominated for playing Joey on Friends in 2002, 2003 and 2004.

Photo credit: CBS