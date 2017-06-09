‘Making A Murderer’ Steve Avery’s Lawyer Reveals A New Name As A Suspect

Kathleen Zellner, the attorney representing Making A Murderer‘s Steven Avery, filed a new motion in which she presents evidence as to who could be Teresa Halbach’s real killer.

In March of 2016, Zellner claimed that she had several other suspects. However, after dropping a 1,272-page document on the Manitowoc County justice system, Zellner feels confident enough to imply that one of Teresa Halbach’s ex-boyfriends could be the actual murderer, according to WBAY ABC 2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The lawyer claims that the ex-boyfriend had motive to kill Halbach and that he misled the investigators on the case in regards to the damage to her car. In a tweet on Thursday night, Zellner said that the jury never even heard evidence on the ex-boyfriend.

Up Next: Netflix Debuts Chilling Trailer For New Making A Murderer-Style Series: The Keepers

Misread:SA need not prove RH is killer- but RH is suspect cops never eliminated -SA’s jury did not hear evidence on RH. #MakingAMurderer — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) June 8, 2017

The evidence that Zellner detailed regarding the ex-boyfriend is that he was physically abusive to her and lied to the police when they interviewed him. The attorney also made mention of the fact that he had injuries to his hands, including marks that could have been made by fingernail scratches.

Also, Zellner says that the ex-boyfriend was able to access both Halbach’s house and Avery’s property. This gave him “complete control of evidence.” Not to mention, the ex-boyfriend was the one who led the police to Halbach’s car on Avery’s property.

More: ‘Making A Murderer’ Prosecutor Reveals Never-Before-Seen Proof Of Steven Avery’s Guilt

Zellner’s filing presents five key arguments:

1. Ineffective defense counsel

2. Ethical violations by the prosecutor

3. Brady violation

4. New evidence

5. Allowable claim

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has addressed the issue and Zellner’s filing doesn’t seem to be under the impression that there is any groundbreaking evidence presented in the motion.

“We are confident that as with Mr. Avery’s prior motions, this one also is without merit and will be rejected once it is considered by the court. We continue to send our condolences to the Halbach family as they have to endure Avery’s ridiculous attempts to re-litigate his guilty verdict and sentence.”

Attorney Ken Kratz also spoke out in regards to the situation.

“I need to read the entire filing before I respond to specific allegations. However, Ms. Zellner must know that Brendan Dassey was convicted by a 12-person jury, based in part on his March 1, 2006 interview with law enforcement. For Ms. Zellner to allege that the prosecutor ‘knew the confession was fabricated’ is incredibly irresponsible, and frivolous. I understand she has launched 1200 pages of allegations to see if anything sticks–Ms. Zellner, in early 2016, promised test results that would ‘prove’ her client was wrongfully convicted—I suspect that, with science apparently now confirming Mr. Avery’s guilt, she has chosen to make whatever incendiary allegations she can to make headlines, with little regard for the Halbach family or the truth.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @freesteveavery