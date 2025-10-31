Major Pop Music Singer to Star in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13

A major pop star is joining American Horror Story.

Co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy celebrated Halloween by sharing a teaser for Season 13 on Instagram, confirming the cast, including Ariana Grande.

The “yes, and…?” singer has been making the rounds in the acting world as of late. She nabbed her very first Oscar nomination for her role as Galinda in Wicked, and is poised to earn another one for Wicked: For Good, releasing in theaters on Nov. 21. Grande also just wrapped the fourth installment in the Meet the Parents franchise, where she will be starring alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT — Pictured: Ariana Grande — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC)

Grande’s addition to American Horror Story also marks her reunion with Murphy. She previously appeared in four episodes of the first season of Fox’s Scream Queens, in which her character, Chanel #2, dies very early on at the hands of the serial killer Red Devil. Murphy created the comedy horror alongside frequent collaborators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan.

Also confirmed to star in AHS Season 13 are Grande’s Scream Queens co-stars Billie Lourd and Emma Roberts, as well as Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman. Additional details surrounding Season 13 have not been shared, but it is expected to premiere sometime in 2026 on FX.

(Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic)

Grande started making a name for herself when she landed the role of Charlotte in the Broadway production of 13. After doing that from 2008 to 2009 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, her big break came the following year when she was cast as the ditzy Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, showcasing her musical talents. Victorious ended in 2013 after four seasons, and Grande and iCarly’s Jennette McCurdy got their own spinoff, Sam & Cat, which ran for one season and 35 episodes from 2013 to 2014. At that time, Grande was making it big as a pop star and hasn’t slowed down since. The Grammy winner is set to embark on her much-anticipated eternal sunshine Tour in 2026.

While she has mostly been focusing on music since her Nickelodeon days, Ariana Grande has still done some acting. She starred in the Netflix film Don’t Look Up in 2021 and portrayed Penny Pingleton in NBC’s Hairspray Live! in 2016. Now that she’ll be able to add American Horror Story to her growing filmography, there’s no telling what else she’ll be doing, especially following Wicked. For now, the first 12 seasons of AHS are streaming on Hulu.