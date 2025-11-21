Major Hallmark Show to End After Upcoming Season

It’s the end of an era for one Hallmark show.

PEOPLE reports that The Way Home will be ending with its upcoming fourth season in 2026.

“Fans of The Way Home have enthusiastically watched and rewatched every episode since the first pond jump of Season 1 as they’ve tried to piece together the brilliant puzzle Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, and Marly Reed expertly crafted,” Samantha DiPippo, SVP of programming at Hallmark Media, said to the outlet in a statement. “We’re so grateful to our talented cast led by Andie, Chyler, Evan, and Sadie, as well as our amazing writers and crew who have worked so hard on this show.”

Premiering in January 2023, the time travel drama centers on the lives of three generations of strong, willful, and independent Landry women who embark on a journey to find their way back to each other while learning important lessons about their family’s past. Created by Conkie, Clarke, and Reed, The Way Home stars Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, and Andie MacDowell.

Hallmark renewed the series for Season 4 in March, which is slated to premiere in the spring. Production will wrap later this month, and with it officially being the final season, the goodbye posts are going to be as emotional as ever, especially once the final season actually premieres. Fans will want to grab their tissues.

DiPippo revealed that Season 4 will “feature the thrilling twists and turns fans expect, and, as the Landry family’s journey comes to a satisfying close, viewers will get the answers they’ve waited for.” It’s unknown how long the cast and crew have known about Season 4 being the last season, but it sounds like fans and the Landry family will get closure when the final season eventually premieres next year.

As of now, it’s unknown when The Way Home will be premiering its fourth and final season, but since filming will be wrapping soon, it can be expected that a date won’t be too far away. At the very least, the show will be returning sometime in the spring, and the wait will be worth it. In the meantime, all three seasons are streaming on Hallmark+, while the first two seasons are streaming on Netflix.