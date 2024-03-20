Fan-Favorite Hallmark Channel Series Renewed for Another Season

Ahead of its Season 2 finale on March 31, Hallmark has renewed its critically acclaimed series The Way Home for Season 3. The renewal news was announced Wednesday morning across the network's social via a video featuring series stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

Set to return in 2025, the multi-generational time travel drama centers around the lives of three generations of strong, willful and independent Landry family women – Kat Landry (Leigh), her teen daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow), and Kat's mother Del (MacDowell) – living together in the small farm town of Port Haven. With the help of a magical pond that allows them to time travel, the trio embark on an enlightening and surprising journey none of them could have imagined as they learn how to find their way back to each other.

Originally premiering on Hallmark in January 2023, with Season 2 arriving in January of this year, The Way Home is currently the No. 1 most-watched program overall on entertainment cable among homes, viewers and women and persons 18+, per Deadline. The series holds a rare 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 90% audience score.

"Once again, our cast, writers and entire crew have used their impressive talents to create a story that is just as compelling and addictive as the first season," Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President Programming, Hallmark Media, said. "We're grateful to the fans who are so passionate about the series and can't wait for them to see what and when is ahead for season 3."

Added Kelly Garrett, Vice President, Development, Hallmark Media, "Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed continue to blow us away with the cleverly crafted story they've created and careful thought they put into every single detail. While some questions will be answered by the end of this season the Landrys' journey is far from over and there's much more to tell."

Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, Fernando Szew, Hannah Pillemer, Larry Grimaldi, Ani Kevork, Arnie Zipursky, Marly Reed, Suzanne L. Berger, MacDowell, and Leigh executive produce The Way Home, which is produced by John Calvert. Mitch Geddes serves as consulting producer. Story editors are Masooma Hussain, Michael Hanley, and Elyne Quan. The Way Home is scheduled to wrap its current second season when the Season 2 finale airs Sunday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.