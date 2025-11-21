Fan-Favorite Hallmark Channel Series Ending After New Season

Get ready to bid the Landry family farewell. The Way Home will end after its upcoming fourth season on the Hallmark Channel.

The network’s popular drama, which stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow and Evan Williams, was confirmed to be ending after Season 4 by Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president of programming at Hallmark Media.

“Fans of The Way Home have enthusiastically watched and rewatched every episode since the first pond jump of Season 1 as they’ve tried to piece together the brilliant puzzle Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed expertly crafted,” DiPippo told PEOPLE on Thursday in a statement. “We’re grateful to our talented cast led by Andie, Chyler, Evan and Sadie, as well as our amazing writers and crew who have worked so hard on this show.”

Production on Season 4 will wrap later this month in Canada, and the series will return in spring 2026 for its final season.

In The Way Home, three generations of strong women who live together in the small farm town of Port Haven “embark on an enlightening journey none of them could have imagined, as they learn how to find their way back to each other.”

Leigh plays as Kat Landry Dhawn, a woman who returns to her hometown and finds that the pond behind her mother’s house acts as a portal to the past. Williams plays Kat’s love interest Elliot, while Laflamme-Snow plays Kat’s daughter Alice, and MacDowell plays Kat’s mother Del.

DiPeppo teased that Season 4 “will feature the thrilling twists and turns fans expect and, as the Landry family’s journey comes to a satisfying close, viewers will get the answers they’ve waited for.”

The Way Home fans were left with a major cliffhanger at the end of Season 3, as they saw a mysterious pair jumping into the pond back in the 1970s, while Sam (Rob Stewart) could be seen mirroring Elliot from the series’ first episode, but in present day.

The Way Home is currently streaming on Hallmark+, with Seasons 1 and 2 also streaming on Netflix. The Way Home Season 4 is set to premiere in spring 2026 on the Hallmark Channel.