Major 'Good Morning America' Anchor Moved off Weekends

Good Morning America meteorologist Rob Marciano's schedule is changing! After being GMA's weekend meteorologist for the past several years, Marciano revealed Wednesday as he celebrated his 10th year with ABC that he is about to have his weekends back as he moves to weekdays.

"This month marks the start of my 10th year with ABC News, and I couldn't be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you," Marciano began the post. "I always dreamed of working for this network as a kid, and my children are equally psyched that I will now be home most weekends! I'll continue doing what I'm doing, contributing across all shows and platforms weekdays, while getting some solid quality time with my kiddos :)."

Marciano continued, "My thanks to the bosses who listened and made this work-life balance possible. I'm also grateful for an exciting new project with NatGeo that has me exploring some very very cool stuff... more to come!"

TVLine confirmed the transition in a report later in the day. According to the outlet, as Marciano heads to weekdays, Somara Theodore, who joined ABC's weather team last March, will take over the weekend shifts. Explaining the changeup, a network source told the outlet, "Our meteorology team has grown with ABC News' increase in climate coverage, and, as a result, Somara Theodore mostly does weekends and Rob has mostly transitioned over time to weekdays." No changes will affect Ginger Zee, ABC's chief meteorologist.

Marciano, who also regularly appears on ABC World News Tonight With David Muir, joined ABC following a stint as the co-host of Entertainment Tonight. He also previously worked at CNN News Group, where he had been a news and weather anchor. As the ABC News senior meteorologist of World News Tonight and the weekend edition of Good Morning America, Marciano has reported on nearly every natural disaster to hit the United States, including the volcano eruption in Hawaii, Hurricane Florence, and even the Great American Eclipse.

As he announced his transition to weekdays, those in the industry sent their congratulations. Cecelia Vega commented, "Yesssssss," with The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore writing, "Couldn't happen to a nicer more talented piezon! Way to go Rob!" KGW News Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino added, "Nice, bud, and congrats! Look forward to the NatGeo stuff too!"