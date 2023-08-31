'Good Morning America' Anchors Reveal Big Wedding News

Robin Roberts is getting married soon, two co-hosts of Good Morning America revealed. While the 62-year-old hasn't revealed any specifics about the ceremony thus far, the ABC daytime star is expected to tie the knot in September. In a recent post on social media, her co-star Lara Spencer hinted it was going to take place in a couple of weeks. The GMA star and longtime partner Amber Laign held a joint bachelorette party earlier this month to celebrate their upcoming wedding. Alongside photos from the party – which took place live on GMA – Spencer wrote: "Congratulations to Robin and Amber," then added: "Their wedding is less than a month away and we kicked off the final countdown on @goodmorningamerica w a celebration that was pure joy. Wish I had taken more pictures but I was having too much fun!! Congrats R and A. We are so very happy for you."

ABC's Deborah Roberts also revealed a few details on social media, after posting a few pictures from the live bachelorette party she attended. Concerning the photos, she wrote: "What fun celebrating ⁦@RobinRoberts⁩ and Amber on ⁦@GMA⁩ today. "Their nuptials are 3 weeks away. Love these two!" According to Hello Magazine, Roberts also recently told a fan on social media that it wasn't happening in August, but that it was "close." If they do get married in September, the date will be incredibly meaningful for them since it's the month they started dating.

Robin Roberts says goodbye to GMA viewers and co-hosts; makes last appearance on show ahead of wedding https://t.co/tJJpPnAOaF — HELLO! (@hellomag) August 31, 2023

A moving post on Robin's social media account in 2020 commemorating 15 years together detailed their very first date. She wrote, "15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel...twice. Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner. "We had a second date soon after and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis." "You left for Tahiti the following day and during that time apart I grew this feeling inside of me that still, is very present today... butterflies. Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life. "I drive you crazy… I know which is why I love you even more to this day. You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know. "You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through. Beautiful... absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart... boo boo. Happy 15th Anniversary!!"