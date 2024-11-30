Fox’s newest hit drama, Rescue: HI-Surf, will be absent from the schedule this Monday. The lifeguard drama is currently on break until January, but even so, there won’t be a rerun of the series, at least on Monday. In its place will be TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas at 9 p.m. ET. The special will see Nick Cannon, Jay Leno, Flavor Flav, Lisa Vanderpump, and Daymond John taking over TMZ’s newsroom for the holidays, joining Harvey Levin and the TMZ team as they take viewers through the best of 2024.

Starring Robbie Magasiva, Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Kekoa Scott Kekumano, Zoe Cipres, and Alex Aiono, Rescue: HI-Surf premiered on Sept. 22 and became an instant hit. The series follows a team of lifeguard in the North Shore of O’ahu, Hawaii. Rescue: HI-Surf had its fall finale on Nov. 18 but is set to return on Monday, Jan. 20, for the back half of the first season, which will consist of 10 more episodes. There was initially going to be a special episode airing after the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, but that honor will now go to the third season premiere of The Floor. The special episode will instead air at its normal time the following night.

While there will not be a new Rescue: HI-Surf this Monday, there will still be a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star. The first responder drama will be airing its fall finale, titled “Fall From Grace,” and will center on Carlos being determined to solve his father’s murder while Owen is offered a life-changing opportunity. Judd gives into his demons as Tommy begins her treatment. The series will also return on Jan. 20 for its final run of episodes before Lone Star officially comes to an end on Monday. Feb. 3 after five seasons.

Those hoping to catch a rerun of Rescue: HI-Surf on Monday night will have to settle with TMZ’s Christmas special. At the very least, the first nine episodes of the freshman drama are streaming on Hulu, so anyone with a subscription will be able to catch up if they want to before the series returns in the new year. 9-1-1: Lone Star will still be airing its fall finale, but TMZ will be getting everyone else into the holiday spirit with a little reminiscing of 2024, which has gone by far too fast.