After FBI was given a big three-season renewal, some major behind-the-scenes changes are coming. Variety reports that Rick Eid, who has served as showrunner on the CBS procedural since it premiered in 2018, will be stepping down. Eid will still remain an executive producer and will continue to serve as showrunner on fellow Dick Wolf series Law & Order on NBC, which was just renewed for Season 24.

"After six years of running two, or more, shows, and CBS now picking up FBI for three more years, this was the perfect time for me to step back and focus my efforts on running Law & Order and developing new projects," Eid said in a statement. "I'm extremely proud of FBI and couldn't be happier for the cast, crew, and producers. While I will no longer be the day-to-day showrunner, I intend to remain involved with the show going forward."

Since Eid is pretty busy, it makes sense that he'd want to take a step back on at least one of his shows, but that doesn't make the exit any less disappointing. Him remaining as an executive producer will hopefully mean that not too much will change, but as of now, his replacement has not been announced. With FBI likely going into production for Season 7 in either June or July, it shouldn't be long until Eid's successor is announced.

Rick Eid has stayed in the Dick Wolf universe for quite a while. He served as co-executive producer on Seasons 16 and 7 for Law & Order from 2005 to 2007. He then returned to the legal drama as executive producer and showrunner when it was revived in 2022. Eid was also previously an executive producer on Law & Order: SVU, Chicago P.D., and FBI: International, as well as a supervising producer on short-lived Law & Order: Trial by Jury. Other credits include CSI, Dark Blue, The Guardian, and more.

"Rick has been a core member of the Wolf family for two decades," Dick Wolf said. "We thank him for all the work he did on FBI to get the series launched and look forward to continuing our creative partnership on Law & Order and beyond."

Even though Rick Eid will no longer be the showrunner on FBI, it will still be exciting to see what he has next, aside from Law & Order. Whoever takes the mantle on FBI will surely have some big shoes to fill.