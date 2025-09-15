Major CBS Show Not Airing on Sunday Night Due to Emmys

Following last weekend’s VMA broadcast, CBS is airing the Emmys on Sunday and once again pushing a major show.

For the second Sunday in a row, Big Brother will not be airing this weekend.

As Big Brother 27 starts to come to an end, fans are probably more anxious than ever to see these final episodes, no matter how frustrated it makes them. While the series has been airing consistently on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and occasionally Fridays for “Big Brother: Unlocked,” since July, the Eye network has had to rework the schedule a bit this month due to two major award shows.

Although CBS aired a new episode on Tuesday this week, since it was off Sunday, that will not be the case for next week. TV Insider confirms that Wednesday’s episode will be two hours long, with the HoH reveal, nominations, and Power of Veto. Thursday will also be two hours long and come with a double eviction, whittling down the seven remaining houseguests to just five. Big Brother will then go back to its normal three-day schedule, followed by the season finale on Sunday, Sept. 28.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s episode saw fan-favorite Rachel Reilly return after getting evicted and upsetting a lot of fans, but unfortunately, she did not return to the game. She only did her eviction interview with longtime host Julie Chen Moonves. As for who left the house, Cliffton “Will” Williams was evicted in a 3 to 2 vote. He wasn’t too surprised, as he knew he was too likable, but he didn’t have any grudges.

As for the houseguests that are still in play, Ashley Hollis, Ava Pearl, Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, Morgan Pope, and Vince Panaro are all in the game and have a chance at winning. But with a double eviction coming, who knows what will happen.

Elsewhere for the Emmys, Severance leads the pack with 27 nominations, followed by The Penguin at 24. Other heavy hitters include The Studio and The White Lotus with 23 nominations each. Comedian Nate Bargatze hosts the 77th annual ceremony live coast-to-coast on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at the Peacock Theater, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Big Brother may once again be pre-empted on Sunday, but the wait for the two-hour episodes on Wednesday and Thursday will surely be worth it.