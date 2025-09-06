Major CBS Show Not Airing on Sunday Night Due to VMAs

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will be airing on CBS this Sunday for the first time ever. But one major show won’t be airing because of it.

Big Brother 27 has been airing on Sundays since premiering in July, but the VMAs will be pushing that episode back.

Luckily, fans will still be able to look forward to three new episodes of Big Brother next week, as episodes usually air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Because no new episode is airing on Sunday, CBS will air it on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET to make sure the format stays the same with the HoH competition, followed by the next episode’s PoV, and then eviction night on Thursdays.

Pictured: Julie Chen Moonves. Photo: Matthew Taplinger

That being said, the same format will not continue the following week. The Emmys will air on Sunday, Sept. 14, with Big Brother pre-empted once again. However, instead of a new episode airing that following Tuesday, only Wednesday, Sept. 17, and Thursday, Sept. 18 will be new episodes. At the very least, fans will be able to watch three new episodes next week. Four, if you include Big Brother Unlocked for Friday.

It was announced in April that the VMAs would be airing on CBS for the first time. News came after the 2024 ceremony was shown on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1, in addition to MTV. It was the biggest multi-network audience in four years, with a 25% increase year-over-year.

LL COOL J, Host of 2025 MTV VMAs Airing September 7 on CBS Television Network. Photos: Giovana Schluter Nunes/ MTV © 2025 Viacom International Inc.

LL Cool J will be hosting the VMAs on Sunday, live from UBS Arena in New York on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, with a simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+. Lady Gaga leads the nominations with 12 nods, followed by Bruno Mars with 11, and Kendrick Lamar with 10. Performers include Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, J Balvin, DJ Snake, Justin Quiles, Lenny Tavárez, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, and sombr. Video Vanguard honoree Mariah Carey will be performing a medley of her greatest hits, while Aerosmith members Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Yungblud, and Nuno Bettencourt will pay tribute to rock icon Ozzy Osbourne.

Even though Big Brother will not be airing on Sunday, the VMAs are a pretty big alternative. Rest assured, the show will be back on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and streaming the next day on Paramount+.