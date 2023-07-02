Major ABC Show Is in Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Right Now

The Good Doctor may be on hiatus now, but the series is still making waves, this time on Amazon Prime Video. The ABC medical drama currently ranks as #8 in the world for TV shows on Prime, according to Flix Patrol, which is pretty impressive given the fact that the streamer has quite an extensive content library. It's also the fact that The Good Doctor isn't even a title available for free with Prime, and it's one you have to buy, which is even more impressive.

While The Good Doctor premiered back in 2018, the show is still doing pretty well. ABC recently renewed it for Season 7 earlier this year, and fans are still waiting for news on the potential spinoff, The Good Lawyer. The network still has to make a decision on the possible series, which served as a backdoor pilot during Season 6, with Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman starring. As of now, there's no knowing when the show could have more news, but it may not be until after the ongoing writers' strike.

There are other ways to watch The Good Doctor, though, without having to buy each season. The series is streaming in full on Hulu, so fans can watch the medical drama there as well, which means that even with it streaming on a different service, the drama being in the Top 10 on Prime shows just how much people love the show. It also gives fans something to do while the show is on hiatus for who knows how long, thanks to the writers' strike, and being in the Top 10 also pulls in more viewers as they're curious as to why it's doing so well. Maybe this could also be good for The Good Lawyer, with more and more people streaming the backdoor pilot.

Due to ABC's strike-proof schedule this fall, the network won't be premiering new episodes of any of its scripted originals until at least midseason 2024, possibly later, depending on how the writers' strike goes and what happens with the potential actors' strike. At least fans will be able to keep occupied with The Good Doctor on Prime and on Hulu. This wait for Season 7 will definitely be a long one, but it should be worth it, especially now that fans will be able to look forward to Baby Murphy likely playing a big role as Shaun and Lea adjust to being new parents.