Major ’90s MTV Show’s Creator Wants to Revive It: ‘People Would Tune Into It’

The creator of a major ‘90s MTV show is looking to revive it.

Eric Fogel, who is behind Celebrity Deathmatch, told PEOPLE that he thinks the show could make a comeback.

The adult stop-motion claymated series, which depicted various celebrities engaging in highly stylized professional wrestling matches, ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2002. It briefly returned in 2006 on MTV2 until 2007, but Fogel was not attached to it. Now, almost 20 years later, he wants it to come back, especially since there are constantly new ideas.

“That’s the beauty of the show – it’s timeless,” Fogel explained. “These matches are iconic. You could literally open Google and type a few words, and you’ll get a whole bunch of new Celebrity Deathmatch ideas. It’s an evergreen concept. I was just browsing this morning. Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel hate each other. You know, Will Smith and Chris Rock probably still hate each other? Taylor Swift and Kanye West is still a match I’d like to visit in the ring.”

“It feels like there are still some unresolved issues there,” he continued. “It’s such a fertile, fertile environment. I feel like you could bring it back tomorrow, and people would tune into it.”

Fogel also said he “would love the opportunity to just see what would happen” with social media in the picture. “To me, that would be even more entertaining, to have that interaction where now, celebrities are so vocal and you can get that sort of real-time reaction,” he said. “I think that would make it even more exciting.”

As for who else he would love to see on the show? “Politically? We don’t even have to go there, but you know… Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg would be a very fertile environment for a celebrity deathmatch,” Fogel shared. “And then, you know, just pivoting back to the social media angle, you know, MrBeast and Logan Paul would be insane, right? You have a whole new sort of stomping grounds that you could play in, it’s just unlimited. Let’s do it. Let’s make it.”

MTV has revived numerous shows over the years, including Cribs and Beavis & Butt-Head, even if it wasn’t necessarily on MTV. It’s possible that if enough people show interest in a Celebrity Deathmatch revival, it could come back. Fogel certainly has some ideas in mind, but who knows what could happen. In the meantime, Seasons 5 and 6 of Celebrity Deathmatch are streaming on Paramount+.