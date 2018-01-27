Social Media Angry Over ‘Magnum P.I.’ Reboot

The 1980s classic action comedy show Magnum P.I. is on its way back to CBS, but not everybody is pleased.

CBS announced on Friday that it was picking up six new pilots for the 2018-19 television season, including Magnum P.I. and Cagney and Lacey. Magnum ran for over 150 episodes from 1980-88, making Tom Selleck (and his signature mustache) a television icon.

And while there haven’t been any casting announcements made, fans of the original show don’t want anybody to play ex-Navy SEAL Thomas Magnum besides Selleck.

“There will only ever by one Magnum P.I.” one fan tweeted while reacting to the reboot news.

“I don’t like this reboot of “Magnum P.I” already because I don’t feel anyone else could play Magnum except for Tom Selleck,” Twitter user Marcus Smith wrote. “Let’s not forget John Hillerman aka Higgins. RIP. It’s a sad day in time when the only thing people do in the 2010s is remake classics. Get your own ideas.”

Others were just annoyed that the channel was making two more reboots, having already recently made newer versions of Hawaii Five-O and MacGyver.

