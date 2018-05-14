‘Magnum P.I.’ First Look Photo Revealed by CBS

Magnum P.I. fans excited about the franchise reboot should feast their eyes upon the first look photo of the upcoming CBS series. The network released a photo straight from the modern take on the classic series starring Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator in Hawaii.

The first look photo comes days after CBS ordered a full series of the show after months of rumblings about a reboot.

While the original series starred Tom Selleck as the private investigator following his return from serving in Vietnam, the reboot will feature Hernandez freshly back in Hawaii after serving in Afghanistan.

British actress Perdita Weeks, best known for her tenure on Penny Dreadful, has been cast as the female lead as Juliet Higgins, the gender-swapped version of Jonathan Higgins, played in the 1980s version by John Hillerman. Weeks’ character Juliet Higgins will be the property manager of the estate of Magnum’s employer, writer Robin Masters.

Other characters in the show will be a former MI:6 agent and two fellow U.S. military veterans. The struggles veterans face when they return home will also be a focus in the new series.

It is not clear if Selleck will be involved in the new series in any capacity, since he currently stars on CBS’ Blue Bloods. That cop drama is filmed in New York.

The original Magnum was created by Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson, and ran from 1980 to 1988 on CBS. Selleck won a Golden Globe for the series in 1985 and an Emmy in 1985. The reboot creators Peter Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim previously worked together on another CBS hit revival, Hawaii Five-0, and Lenkov also works on the MacGyver reboot. Justin Lin (Fast & Furious) directed the pilot episode.

This is not the first time a network has tried to bring Magnum back. Although the show originally aired on CBS, ABC developed a sequel series in 2016 about Magnum’s daughter. Eva Longoria was a producer on the project, which did not get to the pilot stage.

Hernandez is best known for his roles on Scandal and Last Resort. He also starred in the short-lived Gang Related. He was in the films Suicide Squad, Bad Moms and Bright.

Hernandez was cast back on Feb. 20. While there’s no word on if he’ll grow the signature mustache Selleck wore during his time on the show, it has been confirmed he’ll be wearing the Detroit Tigers baseball cap.