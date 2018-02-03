CBS Reportedly Seeks Diverse Cast for ‘Magnum P.I’ and ‘Cagney & Lacey’ Reboots

CBS made major waves last week when the network ordered two reboot pilots for a pair of its classic 1980s shows, Magnum P.I. and Cagney and Lacey.

The news was widely met with backlash on social media, with fans complaining that the channel is bringing back two more shows after already reviving classics like Hawaii Five-O and MacGyver and that they don’t want to see anybody else play the role of Thomas Magnum other than 80s acting icon Tom Selleck.

CBS has apparently anticipated the fan backlash, as Deadline reported on Friday that the network is reportedly looking for non-white actors to play the titular roles in both shows.

“I hear CBS‘ intention is to pursue a non-white actor for the title character in its Magnum P.I reboot, a role originally played by Tom Selleck,” Deadline reporter Nellie Andreeva wrote. “Additionally, I hear Lacey in CBS‘ reboot of Cagney & Lacey, also is likely to be non-white. The character was written in the pilot script as a woman of color, sources say.”

Selleck starred in the Hawaii-based show from 1980-88, lasting eight seasons and 162 episodes. Cagney and Lacey starred Tyne Daly and Sharon Gless. The New York City cop drama ran from 1982-88 for seven seasons and four made-for-tv films.

The two shows join a plethora of reboots that will arrive in Fall 2018 along with American Idol, Charmed, Murphy Brown, Party of Five and The Greatest American Hero.

Peter Lenkov, the writer behind the reboots of Hawaii Five-O and MacGyver will be the writer and executive producer for the revamped Magnum P.I.

Photo: Twitter/@SeriesTvIT