‘Magnum P.I.’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell Has Died

David Hekili Kenui Bell, who just made his big-screen debut last month in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch live-action remake, has died.

His passing was announced by his sister, Jalene, in a touching Facebook post yesterday.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father,” she wrote.

In addition to his role in the new Lilo & Stitch, he also appeared in the recent reboots of Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. on CBS.

“While I didn’t grow up with a Father, David gave me all the unconditional love I could possibly ask for and I believe that all his family and friends received the same from him,” she continued. “He was always so proud of me, his nieces and his grandnephew, constantly engaged and always coming up with fun activities to get-together.”

She reminisced over how, just two weeks ago, he treated his entire family to a showing of Lilo & Stitch on opening night. His final outing with his family was surrounded by fans in head-to-toe Lilo & Stitch gear cheering him on.

“Hug your loved ones today…our last time together after returning home from the movie was just sitting on my living room couch talking story about life, having a seltzer and doing a little genealogy. Blessed by this and all the big and small moments, I will keep our memories alive,” Jalene wrote.

Bell’s final, posthumous role will be in The Wrecking Crew, an upcoming action-comedy from Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto that stars Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Morena Baccarin and Stephen Root.