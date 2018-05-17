‘Magnum P.I.’ Extended Trailer Released

CBS has released an extended trailer for Magnum, P.I., a reboot of the classic ’80s series starring Tom Selleck.

The new series stars Suicide Squad actor Jay Hernandez in the title role, along with Perdita Weeks (Ready Player One) as Juliet Higgins, and Zachary Knighton (LA to Vegas) and Stephen Hill (Law & Order: SVU) in supporting roles.

In the original series, Selleck starred as Thomas Sullivan Magnum IV, a private investigator who lived and worked in Hawaii. The new series looks to be stick somewhat close to this basic original plot.

Magnum P.I. joins Hawaii Five-0, S.W.A.T., and MacGyver, as well as the reboot of Murphy Brown, in the current trend of TV revivals.

“We have five remakes, but we also have plenty of new stuff as well,” CBS entertainment president Kelly Kahl previously said in a statement to journalists, as reported by EW. “Shows that are big loud and noisy and that are creatively terrific, those are the shows we’re going to want to continue to do moving forward.”

Kahl also elaborated on the revival of Murphy Brown, explained why the network chose to bring it back. “We fully expect a lot of people are going to come to [Murphy Brown],” she said. “We felt… this could be a great piece to make this block the strongest on TV.”

Additionally, Kahl spoke briefly about The Big Bang Theory’s upcoming 12th season and what may happened beyond that, saying, “We are hopeful there will be more. As long as Chuck [Lorre], Steve [Holland] and their team have stories to tell, we’ll take it for as long as they want to go. We would certainly hope to get a few more years out of it. It’s not slowing down, it’s in peak form right now.”

Notably, the pilot episode of Magnum P.I. was directed by Justin Lin, who directed four of the eight Fast/Furious films, starting with 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. He directed the next three films after that — Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6 — before taking a break from the franchise.

Recently, Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel confirmed that Lin will be back to direct both Fast 9 and Fast 10. While sitting down for an interview, the actor shared the news, saying, “It does get bigger. I just got off the phone with Justin Lin, who is directing Fast 9 and Fast 10, and I can’t tell you how excited he is.”

“We haven’t been to Africa, I can tell you that,” he then added. “And we are long overdue.” Fast 9 is currently scheduled to drift into theaters on April 10, 2020, but Fast 10 does not have an official release date.