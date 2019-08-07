‘Madam Secretary’: Sara Ramirez Exits Ahead of Season 6

It appears Sara Ramirez‘ run on Madam Secretary will be coming to an end just before the series is set to air its final season. Ramirez’s character, Kat Sandoval, will not continue on as a series regular over the final 10 episodes.

Ramirez shared a post on Twitter showing her appreciation for her time on the show.

“I know there’s a lot going on in the world. So much. And just for a quick moment I want to wish everyone at Madam Secretary a fantastic final Season 6! It was an honor to bring Kat Sandoval into your universe,” Ramirez tweeted, concluding the message with a heart-face emoji, a heart and a pride flag.

Madam Secretary introduced Ramirez onto the series back in its fourth season. Her character formerly served as chief of staff to the UN Ambassador before coming on a strategic advisor to Elizabeth “Bess” Adams McCord who is played by leading actress Tea Leoni.

Ramirez told Entertainment Weekly in 2018 after her character revealed on the show that she’s bisexual, that she hopes the role of Sandoval helps to “continue normalizing, strengthening, and celebrating these types of inclusive outcomes in the world.”

Despite only being on for two seasons, the storyline around Sandoval certainly made an impact on the show’s viewers. One user responded to the aforementioned tweet, “Loved seeing you bring Kat to life. Can’t wait to see what you’re up to next!”

Madam Secretary debuted in 2014 on CBS. News came in May that series was picked up for another season but that the sixth installment of the show would be its farewell tour. The final stretch will premiere on Oct. 6, 2019.

Prior to joining the cast of Madam Secretary, Ramirez had a main role on Grey’s Anatomy where she played the part of Dr. Calliope Torres. After having a recurring role in the second season, Ramirez was bumped up to a main character the following year where she would continue to be a major part of the series up into its 12th season.

In her farewell press release, Ramirez went on to say, “I’m deeply grateful to have spent the last 10 years with my family at Grey’s Anatomy and AC, but for now I’m taking some welcome time off.”

With two successful runs on television behind her, it’s unclear what Ramirez’s next step will be. She previously had a successful acting career on Broadway, playing roles such as Lady of the Lake in Spamalot. She even dabbled in singing, releasing a self-titled EP in 2011.