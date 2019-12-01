Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: ‘Today’ Host Hoda Kotb’s Photo With Savannah Guthrie Draws in Vibrant Response From Fans

Fans are still talking about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from Thursday, including those who love all the pictures Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb shared from the windy day in Manhattan. The colleagues shared fun photos from the parade route on their Instagram pages. Just days before the parade, Kotb announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman.

Kotb shared a selfie on Instagram with Guthrie, featuring Sesame Street‘s Mr. Snuffleupagus in the background. “Snufffffffyyyy,” Kotb wrote in the caption.

Fans rushed to the comments section to with Kotb and Guthrie a Happy Thanksgiving during the broadcast.

“You make everything awesome! Happy thanksgiving Hodes!!!” one fan wrote.

“[Oh my God] my favorite!” another fan added.

“I’m so relieved everyone can see Snuffy now! That used to really stress me out,” writer Jill Kargman wrote.

“Loving it all!” Donna Farizan, the social contributor to Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager’s hour of the Today Show, added.

Guthrie also shared a photo with Snuffy, showing herself sharing a hug with the Sesame Street star. “Snuffy game be a hug,” Guthrie wrote, adding heart and hugs emojis.

Kotb had extra reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving. On Monday, she announced she and Schiffman are engaged. The two are parents to daughters Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine, whom they adopted in April. Schiffman and Kotb have been dating for six years.

Kotb told PEOPLE the proposal came as a complete shock to her during a romantic dinner on the beach.

“My heart has literally been pounding,” she told the magazine. “I was totally shocked. He had a good poker face.”

The engagement ring was designed by Jennifer Miller, a jeweler and friend of Kotb’s who Schiffman reached out to.

“What touched me so much about this ring is that he thought about it,” Kotb told PEOPLE. “And he thought about what I might like. He went to (Miller) and they were sharing things back and forth unbeknownst to me. He was giving her ideas.”

Kotb said she was no ring expert, but she was still impressed by the diamond and sapphire ring.

“It’s a beautiful ring, don’t get me wrong,” Kotb said. “If it was anything I would have been 1000 percent equally as happy — but the fact that he cared over the course of months to try to figure it out — I just assumed if it ever were to happen that he would have gone to a store and bought one. It’s beautiful.”

“He knows I don’t care. He really does know that,” she continued. “But he said it was important for him to choose. And he did.”

You can catch Guthrie and Kotb on the Today Show at 7 a.m. ET weekdays on NBC.

