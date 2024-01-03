'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' Snubbed at Major Awards Show

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was one of the most critically acclaimed animated movies of 2023, but it was snubbed at one major awards show. While the film has earned nominations for both the Satellite Awards and the Saturn Awards — among many others — it was not included in the Best Motion Picture – Animated category at the 2024 Golden Globes. The nominated films are The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Suzume, and Wish.

Marking a new era for the iconic TMNT franchise, Mutant Mayhem follows the group of teenage brothers as they "set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers," following years of being sheltered from the human world. "Their new friend, April O'Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them." The movie was directed by Jeff Rowe, from a screenplay he wrote with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit, while Brendan O'Brien contributed to the story.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem features an incredible voice cast, including Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon as Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael, respectively. The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri — who is nominated for a Golden Globe for her work on the FX series — voiced April, while legendary action star Jackie Chan gives life to Splinter. Additional stars lending their voices to the movie include Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, Natasia Demetriou, Giancarlo Esposito, Ice Cube, Paul Rudd, Austin "Post Malone" Post, and Hannibal Buress.

Previously, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman about the movie, and he told us that it has been "mind-blowing" for him to see how the characters have had such longevity for nearly 40 years. "It's really mind-blowing on every level," Eastman said. "I say all the time to the fans and stuff that when you go back to the perspective of the very first issue where we never thought we'd sell enough copies to pay my uncle back for loaning us the money to do the first issue, so the fact that we got to do a second issue and then a third, to experience what we did with the creation of the original cartoon series to the first movie."

"So every year it was: 'What a tremendous experience. What a tremendous ride. It's going to end next year.' And man, we get nothing but great stories to tell our grandkids," Eastman added.