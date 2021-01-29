'Lupin': When Will Netflix Series Return for Part 2?

✖

Lupin, the French heist drama that's quickly captured audiences at home, will finally close the chapter with a five-episode part two this summer, Netflix announced. The 5 new episodes are directed by Ludovic Bernard (The Climb) and Hugo Gélin (Love at second sight). TVLine reports the show, which premiered on the streamer earlier this month, was expected to surpass Bridgerton in views on the service after Netflix's prediction revealed the show would reach at least 70 million views in its first four weeks. For context, Bridgerton broke a Netflix record hitting 82 million households.

According to the plot synopsis, Lupin is inspired by the adventures of Arsene Lupin and follows gentleman thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy) who sets out to avenge his father for an injustice committed by a wealthy family. The series was created by George Kay and François Uzan and based on a character created by Maurice Leblanc.

Sy shared his experience working on the series –– his first TV series –– with Netflix Queue, saying his time on the show was a "totally different experience" from what he's used to. “I’m usually more over-the-top,” he shares. “My acting on Lupin was more restrained. It was like venturing into new territory. Besides, it meant I wasn’t so tired at the end of the day.”

"When you grow up in France, you know who Lupin is, what he looks like, what he’s capable of. He’s one of our heroes," he continued. I was more acquainted with the manga version of Lupin, and so I was introduced to the character in the 80s through the Japanese take on Maurice Leblanc’s creation. When I joined the project, I began reading the books and I watched all of the filmed adaptations again. I must say Georges Descrières’s portrayal (in the French 1970s TV series) is my favorite."

He closed the interview saying, "it was different in how I approached the character and how I portrayed his feelings and his journey — things happen over a much longer period of time. I’d done some television work before, but I believe streaming services are very specific; you tend to work on a television schedule with a feature film budget. All I can say is I had a ball."