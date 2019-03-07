Luke Perry: ‘Riverdale’ Airs Tribute to Late Fred Andrews Actor

Riverdale paid tribute to late actor Luke Perry during its first episode since his death.

The CW drama series returned Wednesday with a new episode titled “Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me,” which saw Betty (Lili Reinhart) continuing her fight against The Farm, Veronica struggling to work with Hiram and Gladys and Jughead also facing problems as head of the Serpents.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode also featured Fred (Perry) helping Archie with a problem, as he had had done many times in previous episodes.

At the end of the hour, Riverdale aired a tribute to Perry and his character Fred Andrews. After Betty presumably set her house on fire as one final attempt at ruining her mother’s plans to move her into The Farm, the episode wrapped up with an In Memoriam card for the late actor.

The tribute comes a few hours after series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that all future episodes of the teen drama series would be dedicated to Perry after he died at the age of 52, days after suffering a massive stroke.

“Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Twitter. “Tonight’s episode of [Riverdale] finds Fred doing what he does best–helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”

Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best–helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. 💔❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/Nx8iCFBoMe — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 6, 2019

Riverdale producers expressed their condolences to Perry’s family shortly after news of his death first broke Monday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” the statement read. “A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.”

“A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness,” the statement went on to say. “Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Many Riverdale co-stars have spoken out about Perry’s death, sending their condolences to the actor’s family.

“Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul,” the Riverdale writers room tweeted. “You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. [Riverdale].”

Reinhart was one of the first members of the cast to break their silence, writing, “I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us. I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.