Luke Grimes Gives Update on His Relationship With Kevin Costner Since He Left ‘Yellowstone’

Luke Grimes hasn’t spoken to former onscreen father Kevin Costner since the Oscar winner’s contentious exit from Yellowstone.

“I haven’t talked to him since,” Grimes, 40, revealed during a Men’s Health MH Flex interview published Tuesday, Dec. 17. “It’s not a case of any hard feelings or anything. It’s just, he’s Kevin Costner.”

Grimes said it was Costner’s status in Hollywood that has kept him from getting in touch with his former co-star, admitting, “He’s a big deal. I do have his phone number — I just don’t feel like it’s my place to reach out. He can reach out to me if he wants to.”

(Kevin Lynch for Paramount)

Despite Grimes insisting there was no bad blood between the two, he did weigh in briefly on Costner’s exit from Yellowstone in the middle of Season 5 amid rumors of issues between the actor, 69, and show co-creator Taylor Sheridan, 54. “None of us saw it coming the way it did, and obviously there was news about possible blowups behind the scenes or whatever,” he shared. “But just like in life, man, these things happen, they happen fast, and they’re not predictable.”

Grimes continued, “I lost my father a few years ago. It happened fast, and it was not the way that you would think that that would happen. In life, these things happen and then people have to start making decisions. And in our little Yellowstone world, that helped ramp the show up into a boil.”

Grimes previously made waves with his comments about working with Costner ahead of the finale, telling Esquire on Dec. 10 that the Dances With Wolves star’s exit wasn’t a complete negative on set. “To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone,” he told the outlet. “Obviously, it didn’t make it super fun to be around. Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we’ve filmed.”

Following the Yellowstone series finale, Costner had an icy response to a reporter who asked about how the show wrapped up. “I’m not thinking about [the Yellowstone finale],” Costner said in a video obtained by the Daily Mail, adding, “I don’t think I’ve given it any thoughts. We’ll just let it go.” He also shut down a question about his relationship with Grimes, saying, “We’re done talking,” when asked about his onscreen son.





