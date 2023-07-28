Jamie Lee Curtis' Past 'NCIS' Role Resurfaces

While Jamie Lee Curtis currently stars in Disney's new Haunted Mansion movie, another role of the Oscar winner's has resurfaced, and it's from NCIS. The official TikTok account of the long-running CBS series shared a clip to remind followers that the scream queen was once Dr. Samantha Ryan, head of the DOD's PsyOps Division during Season 9 and during a pretty big villain arc. She also had a brief thing with Gibbs, but unfortunately, it didn't last very long.

Curtis appeared in just five episodes of Season 9, but she made quite the impact. In order to protect her son, who was being watched by Harper Dearing, she ended up leaving. It was at a good time, too, as Dearing left a bomb in Director Vance's car, and the explosion at the Navy Yard ended the season with unknown fates and a heck of a way to end the story.

Fans haven't seen Jamie Lee Curtis' Dr. Samantha Ryan since the Season 9 finale, and it's unknown if she'll ever reprise the role. It's been over 10 years since those episodes, and there's no indication that she'll come back. However, now that the role has been brought up again on social media, fans are surely clamoring for more. With Season 21 happening, who knows who will make an appearance, no matter how long it's been.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress is a busy woman following her Oscar win, with a total of seven upcoming projects, according to IMDb, including a much-anticipated Freaky Friday sequel. She can currently be seen in The Haunted Mansion as the psychic medium spirit Madame Leota. Her range of roles proves that she can do anything and play anyone, and if she chooses to return to NCIS or its spin-offs in a different role, I'm sure fans won't complain.

NCIS has had some pretty major guest stars over the years, on top of Jamie Lee Curtis. From First Lady Michelle Obama to Melora Hardin to Bellamy Young to Julie Benz to even a young Abigail Breslin, there's been a huge variety of actors that were either just starting out or were already A-listers. It will be intriguing to see what guest stars will come to the Navy Yard for Season 21 and if any of them will have a multi-episode arc like Jamie Lee Curtis, though no one will do it quite like her. With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes putting a hold on Hollywood, it could be a while until fans find out, but the wait will surely be worth it.