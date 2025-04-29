‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Series Finale Preview Revealed

The Gemstone family saga is coming to a close.

HBO’s hit comedy The Righteous Gemstones is ending on Sunday, and the teaser for the final episode has been revealed.

The beloved series, often called the funniest show on TV, was created by Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down) and has ran for four seasons on the network.

The series finale will provide one last outing with Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin.

Last episode saw the season-long romance storyline with Eli (John Goodman) and Lori (Megan Mullally) finish with a happy ending, so it seems that this episode will tie up any of the series’ remaining loose ends—but mostly provide plenty of laughs, as the series has done throughout all four seasons. Fingers crossed from a big appearance from Baby Billy (Walton Goggins)… we all need it.

Watch the teaser for the Gemstones series finale below.