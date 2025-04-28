‘The Last of Us’ Season 2, Episode 4 Preview Released

The Last of Us Season 2 may have slowed things down in Episode 3 following a devastating death earlier in the season, but danger is lurking around every corner when the Emmy-winning HBO series returns for a new episode Sunday.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Last of Us Season 2.

A new trailer for The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 4, a title for which hasn’t yet been released, teases Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina’s (Isabela Merced) dangerous mission in Seattle to seek revenge against Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), all-new characters and dangers, and some iconic moments directly from Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II.

The minute-long trailer opens with the introduction of Isaac Dixon. Portrayed by Jeffrey Wright, who also voiced the character in The Last of Us Part II, Isaac is the quietly powerful leader of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), the militant organization Abby belongs to that holds a much stronger presence in Seattle than Ellie and Dina are led to believe. In the trailer, Isaac is first seen wearing a FEDRA uniform as he confronts a group of people on the street. He is later seen approaching a Seraphite prisoner.

Meanwhile, Ellie and Dina will have to work their way through the underground subway system and face hordes of Infected in order to reach their target. Although the pair mange to enjoy a moment of peace – the trailer teasing the video game moment in which Ellie plays a guitar rendition of A-ha’s “Take on Me” for Dina – the teaser ends with Dina pulling a gun on Ellie, hinting at the moment Dina learns of Ellie’s immunity.

While those attached to the show have so far kept quiet on the major moment, the reveal of Ellie’s immunity is set to stray away from the source material, where it is established that humans can become infected with the cordyceps fungus not only through bites, but also through breathing in spores, the latter of which hasn’t happened in the show. In The Last of Us Part II, Ellie confesses her secret after Dina’s facemask breaks. With the glimpses from the trailer, it seems like Ellie is poised to suffer another bite, this time in front of Dina.

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the video game’s creator, Neil Druckmann. Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Evan Wells also executive produce.

New episodes of The Last of Us air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and are also available to stream on Max. After Sunday’s new episode, there will only be three episodes left this season, with the seven-episode Season 2 set to wrap on May 25.