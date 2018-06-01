9 Lowest-Rated TV Shows of 2017-18 Season

Every TV season has its hits and misses, with some series rating much lower than others, and the 2017-2018 TV season was no exception.

For every This Is Us and The Big Bang Theory — both of which had incredibly high ratings at times — there were low-rated equivalents, such as Living Biblically and Great News.

While both of those are newer series, even shows with legacy were not immune to low-ratings, as the seventh — and final — season of Once Upon a Time pulled in a 0.8 in the ratings.

The Wrap put together a list of some of the lowest rated network TV shows from the 2017-2018 season — excluding The CW — and we have adapted that list below.

Champions

Starring: Anders Holm, Mindy Kaling, Fortune Feimster, Andy Favreau, J.J. Totah, and Mouzam Makkar.

While Kaling’s The Mindy Project has held onto a dedicated fanbase, and her creative talents helped the U.S. version of The Office become one of the most beloved sitcoms of all-time, her magic touch just couldn’t work wonders for this NBC sitcom.

Champions, which the actress/writer co-created, only earned a measly 0.7 in the TV ratings.

Genius Junior

Starring: Neil Patrick Harris

This game show hosted by Harris features teams of kids, 12 years old and younger, competing against one another for prize money.

The season one finale aired on May 13 to an estimated three million viewers, with the show earning a 0.7 in the overall ratings.

There is no word at this time on if Genius Junior will come back for a second season.

Taken

Starring: Clive Standen, Gaius Charles, Brooklyn Sudano, Monique Gabriela Curnen, Michael Irby, Jose Pablo Cantillo, James Landry Hébert, Jennifer Beals, Adam Goldberg, and Jessica Camacho

Based on the film franchise of the same name, this action-drama prequel series featured Bryan Mills — the character played by Liam Neeson in the films — overcoming a personal tragedy and pursuing revenge.

It’s second season garnered a 0.7 in the ratings, with NBC subsequently cancelling the series.

Showtime at the Apollo

Starring: Steve Harvey

Showtime at the Apollo has actually been around for quite a long time, first airing way back in 1987.

The newest version of the show began airing on Fox on March 1, 2018, with iconic comedian — and former Apollo host — Steve Harvey on board.

According to reports, the show has only pulled in a 0.7 in the ratings, which could spell trouble for the variety performance series.

Quantico

Starring: Priyanka Chopra, ake McLaughlin, Yasmine Al Massri, Johanna Braddy, Tate Ellington, and Graham Rogers.

Quantico debuted on ABC in September of 2015 and quickly became a hot new series for the network. Sadly for fans, the shows popularity began to cool off, only scoring a 0.7 in the ratings, and it was canceled.

Undercover Boss

This U.S. version of a British series by the same name first appeared in 2010 after Super Bowl XLIV.

It became one of the most most-watched reality TV series on the air, most recently launching a “celebrity” edition of the show.

Surprisingly, the number of people tuning seems to have trailed off quite a bit, as it only pulled in a 0.6 in current ratings, but it was still renewed for a ninth season.

Ten Days in the Valley

Starring: Kyra Sedgwick, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Erika Christensen, Kick Gurry, Josh Randall, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Abigail Pniowsky, Francois Battiste, and Felix Solis

Ten Days in the Valley was ordered straight-to-series by ABC, but was canceled after only airing four episodes.

This is probably due to it only pulling in a 0.6 in the ratings.

The Toy Box

This reality TV series is like an all-toy version of Shark Tank, wherein aspiring entrepreneurs present toys they invented to a panel of judges.

The toys then go on to compete against one another and at the end of the each season the winning toy wins a manufacturing contract with Mattel and distribution from Toys “R” Us.

However, the show has only pulled in a 0.5 in the ratings this year, and Toys “R” Us is closing, so the fate of this series is unknown.

The Exorcist

Starring: Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels, Hannah Kasulka, Brianne Howey, Kurt Egyiawan, Alan Ruck, Geena Davis, Zuleikha Robinson, Li Jun Li, Brianna Hildebrand, and John Cho

This TV series reboot/sequel of the classic ’70s horror film was a major hit with critics, but struggled to find an audience during its two seasons on Fox.

Unfortunately, the show only scored a 0.6 in the ratings for the most recent TV season, which in turn likely contributed to Fox deciding to cancel it.