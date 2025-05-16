Big 2025 Movie Hitting HBO Max After $132 Million Box Office Haul

HBO Max is bringing one of the most original movies of 2025 to your living room this month.

Mickey 17, the dark sci-fi comedy starring Robert Pattinson, will make its global streaming debut on HBO Max on May 23, Warner Bros. announced Friday. The film will debut on HBO linear at 7:40 p.m. ET on May 24.

Mickey 17, which adapts Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7, was written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning 2019 film Parasite. The film follows an unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Pattinson), who has found himself in the “extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.”

Set in the year 2054, Mickey is sent on an expedition to colonize space as a so-called “Expendable” — a disposable worker who is cloned every time he dies. But after two Mickeys unexpectedly find themselves awoken at the same time, Mickey will have to keep the duplicate a secret while learning what it means to be human.

Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Minari), Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things) also star. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave) produced alongside Director Bong and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer), with Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins executive producing.

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 15: Robert Pattinson attends the “Mickey 17” premiere during the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 15, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Mickey 17 premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February before being released in the U.S. the following month. The film would go on to gross about $132 million worldwide.

The eccentric sci-fi satire was another quirky role for Pattinson, who told USA Today upon the film’s release that his hypothetical reaction to a clone of himself would be a little underwhelming.

“I think I spend most of my time talking to myself,” he said in March. “I don’t think I’d be very interested in what he’d have to say. I think I’d have a similar reaction to the other people on the ship [in Mickey 17] where’d they be like, ‘Whatever, just ignore him.’”