‘MobLand’: Eddie Gets Closer to Harry’s Daughter in Exclusive Sneak Peek

MobLand is all new this weekend, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Helter Skelter,” premiering on Sunday on Paramount+, “Maeve extends an olive branch. Kevin questions the wisdom of a sit-down with Jaime.”

“Tattersall offers Fisk and Mukasa a new point of entry,” the logline continues. “Harry comes to Kat for a favor as Richie, at the Sinful Monkey, contemplates a new affiliation.” Something else that happens is that Tom Hardy’s Harry nearly gets into it with Anson Boon’s Eddie, who taunts Harry by getting close to his daughter. Eddie essentially tells Harry that there isn’t anything he can do, and that he isn’t as tough as he seems to be.

Also starring Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber, MobLand premiered on March 30 and broke the record as the biggest global series premiere ever with 2.2 million global viewers on premiere day. The series is executive produced and directed by Guy Ritchie. Ronan Bennett created the series and serves as writer and executive producer with Jez Butterworth.

“MobLand is a runaway success thanks to the visionary work of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David Glasser and brought to life by the exceptional Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren who transport us into a world audiences clearly cannot get enough of,” Chris McCarthy, Paramount Co-CEO and President and CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said. “MobLand is yet another proof point for the power of our differentiated model – fewer, bigger, breakthrough series that can cut through the clutter and also builds on our 2024 record success, where we finished as the #2 SVOD for original series time spent viewing.”

There is still quite a lot to look forward to as MobLand’s first season continues, and from the looks of the sneak peek, the new episode will be one fans won’t want to miss. A new episode of MobLand premieres on Sunday on Paramount+. The series is also executive produced by Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, David C. Glasser, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, Anthony Byrne, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari. The series is commissioned by Paramount+, produced in association with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.