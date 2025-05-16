Actress Suffers Big Fall at Awards Show, Current Status Revealed Amid Injury Fears

Actress Zhang Ziyi is on the mend after she fell while onstage at an awards show in China last month.

The actress, known for her roles in films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Memoirs of a Geisha, was spotted in a wheelchair following her onstage fall at the 20th Huabiao Film Awards in Qingdao, China on Sunday, April 27.

The incident took place shortly after Zhang performed a poetry recitation with Jackie Chan and Wang Yibo at the awards show, according to The Star. As the 46-year-old star went to exit the stage, video appeared to show her tripping over an electric wire, sending her tumbling in a terrifying moment. Both Chan and Wang, as well as other staff and attendees, quickly rushed to her assistance, VnExpress reported.

Concern for Zhang’s well-being was sparked just days later when the actress was spotted at a Beijing high-speed rail station being pushed in a wheelchair. A passerby shared footage of the actress to social media, sharing, “I ran into Zhang Ziyi at the high-speed railway station. She was sitting in a wheelchair and being pushed by staff… It seems that she fell hard.” Shortly after, the actress’ team released a statement addressing her condition following the terrifying onstage fall.

“She has seen a doctor and things are getting better. There is no problem,” her rep Ji Lingling said, per Cinema Online. Further updates haven’t been shared at this time, and Zhang hasn’t personally addressed the situation, or her condition, at this time.

The actress is well-known in both Chinese and global cinema. She made her acting debut in the TV movie Touching Starlight in 1996, and went on to land her breakout role just a few years later in 1999’s The Road Home, her portrayal of the young Zhao Di earning her a Best Actress win at the Hundred Flowers Awards. Two year later, she made her Hollywood debut opposite Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in 2001’s Rush Hour. She gained international recognition for her portrayal of Jen Yu in director Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) and as Chiyo Sakamoto/Sayuri Nitta in Rob Marshall’s epic period drama Memoirs of a Geisha, which won three Academy Awards.

Zhang’s other credits include as Hero (2002), 2046 (2004), House of Flying Daggers (2004), Til Death Do Us Part (2011), The Grandmaster (2013), and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), per her IMDb profile. She most recently starred in 2024’s The Volunteers: The Battle of Life and Death.