Max’s just-announced name-change back to HBO Max is still rolling out, but the experience for subscribers is very much the same. Top HBO titles are still performing strong, with a couple of HBO-like Max streaming originals mixed in. Also, Bill Maher lost Real Time’s spot in the top five to a TLC reality show.

Continue on to see the Max top 5 TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (May 17, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included in case you want to learn more about the programs.

5. The Righteous Gemstones

Official Synopsis: “This critically acclaimed comedy follows a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work.”

4. 1000-lb Sisters

Official Synopsis: “Tipping the scales at over 1,000 pounds combined, the Slaton sisters try to lose enough weight to qualify for life-changing bariatric surgery.”

3. Conan O’Brien Must Go

Official Synopsis: “In this riotously funny travel series, Conan O’Brien experiences local cultures and connects with fans he previously met on his podcast.”

2. Hacks

Official Synopsis: “To salvage her waning career, Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance is forced to team up with an entitled, outcast television writer.”

1. The Last of Us

Official Synopsis: “In 2003, a parasitic fungal infection ravaged the planet, turning humans into violent creatures known as the Infected. Twenty years later, hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the rebel Fireflies. Season 2 of The Last of Us picks up five years after the events of Season 1. Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”