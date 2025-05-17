Ethan Hawke’s Mysterious New TV Show Gets Premiere Date

Ethan Hawke’s new series just got a premiere date.

Per FX, the new drama The Lowdown will be premiering on the network on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

From creator, executive producer, writer, and director Sterlin Harjo, The Lowdown “follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon (Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa ‘truthstorian’ whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble.”

“Lee lives and works in a rare bookstore tucked in the heart of Tulsa – a local refuge and unofficial community hub,” the logline continues. “While Lee’s no idealist, he’s fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city’s hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk. His constant sleuthing pulls him deep into Tulsa’s underbelly – and often away from his 14-year-old daughter ‘Francis’ (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), a precocious kid who’s inherited his curiosity and longs to join him on his adventures. His ex ‘Samantha’ (Kaniehtiio Horn) is exasperated by Lee’s endless digging, but still sees the good in him – especially when it comes to Francis, the one thing they’ve never stopped showing up for.”

“When the publication of Lee’s latest exposé – a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family – is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of ‘Dale Washberg’ (Tim Blake Nelson), the black sheep of the family, Lee knows he’s stumbled onto something big. Following a trail of breadcrumbs Dale has left behind, urging someone to dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding his death, Lee does just that. What Lee finds is that ‘Betty Jo’ (Jeanne Tripplehorn), the grieving widow, seems to be more interested in her brother-in-law ‘Donald Washberg’ (Kyle MacLachlan), a gubernatorial candidate, than in her dearly departed. And powerful forces want to prevent Lee from learning anything more.”

“Lee has also gained the attention of a mysterious stranger who seems to appear whenever Lee expects it: refined and suave, ‘Marty’ (Keith David) shares Lee’s appreciation of great literary minds, and seems unusually interested in his investigation into the Washberg family.”

The Lowdown marks Hawke’s first live-action television role since appearing in an episode of Reservation Dogs in 2023. In 2022, he starred in the Marvel and Disney+ miniseries Moon Knight. Other credits include Blue Moon, Batwheels, Leave the World Behind, Glass Onion, The Black Phone, The Magnificent Seven, Getaway, The Purge, and Little New York, among others. Hawke also appeared in the music video for the Taylor Swift and Post Malone song “Fortnight” last year.

The cast for The Lowdown also includes Keith David, Siena East, Jeanne, Scott Shepherd, Tracy Letts, Macon Blair, Killer Mike, Cody Lightning, and Michael Hitchcock. The eight-episode Tulsa noir series is also executive produced by Garrett Basch, Ethan Hawke, and Ryan Hawke, and is produced by FX Productions. The Lowdown premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 9 p.m. ET on FX.