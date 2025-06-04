‘Love Island USA’ Fans Left Furious After Season 7 Premiere Is Delayed

Love Island USA fans were trying to vote Peacock off the island after the release of this season’s premiere episode was delayed by nearly an hour.

The wildly popular dating show brings together a group of singles (“Islanders”) ready to mingle, who must be coupled up with a partner at the villa to remain on the series. The fan-favorite couple wins $100,000 at the end of the season, based on online voting.

The 90-minute premiere episode (hosted by Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix) was supposed to air at 9 PM, but released on the streaming service around 9:45.

“WE GOT A TEXT! Tonight’s episode will be slightly delayed. But it is worth the wait,” the official Peacock account said on Twitter/X.

Fans of the series were wildly unhappy, and complained all up and down the reply section of the post.

“I look like i feel like playing?” one user wrote.

Another user wrote: “i have a text too. “peacock will be blown up in 5 seconds.””

One fan was frustrated because she had work the next day. “Seriously! I want to watch the first episode before having to go to sleep for work. I wake up super early!!!” she wrote.

New episodes of Love Island USA (usually) release on Peacock Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 9 PM.