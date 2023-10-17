'Lost' Actor Sends Strong Message as Actors Strike Faces Setback

The SAG-AFTRA strike continues to have no end in sight following a major negotiation setback, and M.C. Gainey is fighting the good fight. The Lost actor was among the many taking to the picket lines after talks were suspended between SAG and the AMPTP. He told TheWrap he was thinking "a lot of these kids would be disappointed because their hopes were so high after the writers. But that's the old gag here. These kids didn't need much cheering up. And I told them this is day one for me when you've been ripped off, f---ed over, and made to look like you're foolish for having optimistic thoughts, that's when it starts. This is day one of the strike, and there's a lot of other people out here feel the same way. "

"They're not down, they're mad," Gainey continued. "There's incredible support, incredible support. And it will be paid forward when the Teamsters contract is over. If they have to walk, we'll be out here walking. I see clearly they have messed up," Gainey continued. "We have a town that's a union town here, maybe as much as any town in America. A union town. You can't divide us, and you can't beat us."

#SAGAFTRAstrike #WGAStrike🪧:



"I see clearly they have messed up. We have a town that's a union town here, maybe as much as any town in America. A union town. You can't divide us and you can't beat us" – MC Gainey



More on Strike⤵️ https://t.co/DNPDbjlX2n pic.twitter.com/SDIC73QY8A — TheWrap (@TheWrap) October 13, 2023

Many stars have been taking to the picket lines after the disappointing setback, likely more motivated than ever. With writers getting back to work, actors are as anxious as ever to get back to work as well. Only under a fair contract. That also means that the studios will more than likely push back, as they're continuing to do so. How long the strike will last is unknown, but with talks stalled and the strike approaching Day 100, it's not looking good. What M.C. Gainey said are words to live by. It's clear that the actors won't go down without a fight, and with the support they have, hopefully, they will get what they deserve sooner rather than later.

Since the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike in July, actors have been taking to either the picket lines or social media to speak out about why they're striking. Many had opened up about the lack of residuals they've been getting, while others spoke against AI technology, two issues that are what is keeping the new contract from going through. Hopefully, the strike will end soon, but fans can visit the SAG website to see how they can show their support and for more information.