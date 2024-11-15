‘Lopez vs Lopez’: Mayan Comes to a Startling Realization During Wedding Planning (Exclusive Clip)

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Mayan and Quinten on Lopez vs Lopez, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. Airing tonight, “Lopez vs. Friends” will involve Mayan realizing her only friend is her mother, so she desperately attempts to pick up where she left off with an old classmate, played by Annie Gonzalez. Meanwhile, George is fed up with the family treating Churro more like a baby than a dog.

In the exclusive clip, Rosie asks Mayan about who the groomsmen and bridesmaids will be and just as Mayan tells her mother that she doesn’t think they’re doing that, Quentin come in saying he’s narrowed down his groomsmen to six people. Mayan says she’s been too busy to have a social life, and it’s then she realizes she has no friends, aside from her mother, who points it out.

Wedding planning is definitely stressful, but it’s even more stressful when you realize that your bridesmaids will exclusively be family members instead of actual friends. However, it does sounds like Mayan will do all that she can to make sure that the lineup includes actual friends, even if she hasn’t talked to them in a while. The wedding is coming up quick and there’s only so much time that she can spend finding friends and not just random people. It will surely be an interesting episode, and there’s no way of knowing how it will turn out.

Despite Lopez vs Lopez being in danger of cancellation earlier this year, Season 3 premiered on Oct. 18, following the series premiere of Reba McEntire’s new sitcom, Happy’s Place. With the Lopezes looking forward to a wedding in the near future, this season has already been entertaining and will continue to be. However, it does seem like things are going to be a bit hard to work through, and fans will just have to tune in to see what happens.

Check out the exclusive sneak peek above and watch a brand new episode of Lopez vs Lopez tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET only on NBC. All episodes are currently streaming on Peacock, with new episodes streaming the day after they premiere. Even though Mayan is not having the best time with wedding planning right now, it will all be worth it when she walks down the aisle and finally says, “I do,” to Quinten.