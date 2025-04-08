‘Watson’: Rochelle Aytes Says She’s Still ‘Processing’ Season 2 Renewal Amid CBS Drama’s Success (Exclusive)

CBS freshman medical drama Watson was renewed for Season 2 following a successful launch, and star Rochelle Aytes spoke to PopCulture.com about how she’s feeling about it.

Watson premiered in January following the AFC Championship game, and since then, the series has become quite a hit.

Per TVSeriesFinale, Watson ranks second in the 18-49 demographic on CBS with a 0.445 rating, just behind last season’s No. 1 new show, Tracker. It caps out the top five for viewership with 5.432 million total viewers, just behind fellow freshman drama Matlock, which was renewed for Season 2 in the fall. Watson was officially given a Season 2 and Aytes, who stars as Dr. Mary Morstan, Holmes Clinic medical director and estranged wife of Morris Chestnut’s titular doctor, said she’s “processing the news every day.”

Pictured (L-R): Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson Photo: Ed Araquel/CBS

“I don’t even know the numbers,” Aytes admitted. “I don’t understand the numbers. These numbers over here, these over there. I really don’t know. And then I saw something like 8 million viewers. I’m like, really? No. I’m not processing it. And I don’t know if that’s just the streaming, whatever. But I will say that what I enjoy is the work. People who are watching it, who I see, maybe neighbors who say that they watch it, it really makes me feel so good. And in terms of processing the next season, I celebrated for 10 minutes, and then my husband and I Googled, ‘Where are we gonna live in Vancouver?’ And we’re now just focused on the next move with planning. But I’m excited.”

Of course, whenever a new show premieres, it’s always hard to tell how viewers are going to perceive it. When it came to Watson, people loved it and can’t seem to get enough of it. Between the connections to everyone’s favorite British detective and the unique medical cases, among other aspects, Watson is not your typical medical drama.

There are still a handful of episodes left of Watson Season 1, including a two-part finale airing in May. It’s hard to tell what will happen, but fans should get excited because there’s no telling what could happen and if these episodes will be setting up the second season. In the meantime, new episodes of Watson air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.