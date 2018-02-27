‘Livingly Biblically’: All the Series Premiere’s Pop Culture References

CBS’ new sitcom Living Biblically obviously references some of the Bible’s odder passages, but it also loves to play with popular culture.

Throughout Monday night’s series premiere, the show’s writers squeezed in an load of music, TV and film references for fans to pick up on.

From the Jonas Brothers to a David Fincher flick, the variety of references was one of the most fun aspects of the pilot episode.

The Muppets

Living Biblically dropped one of the first references right out of the gate.

As the main character Chip (Jay R. Ferguson) sits down for a confessional with wise-cracking priest Father Gene (Ian Gomez), he reveals he sometimes smokes marijuana and subsequently binge eats.

“A couple times a year, I like to get a little stoned, Father. I buy a bunch of ice cream and Cheese-Its and just eat it all Muppet-style.”

He then makes a “nom nom” sound as he messily pantomimes hand motions similar to how the Jim Henson creations

The Jonas Brothers

The former Disney personalities The Jonas Brothers were brought up during a series of sparring insults Chip and his buddy Vince (Tony Rock). As they try to describe how awful their coworker is, Chip equates him to oft-forgotten brother Frankie Jonas, “The Bonus Jonas.”

“If Gary was a Jonas brother, he’d be Frankie,” Chip says.

‘Twilight’

The quips in that conversation kept coming, with Vince throwing a jab at the divisive series of Twilight movies.

“If Gary was a Twlight movie, he’d be all of them,” Vince says.

While it is a bit of a stale jab, Rock’s charisma sells it, as well as another jab about Gary being like a two-star Uber driver without gum.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

One of the facts we learn about Chip in the pilot is that he works as a movie critic for a Manhattan-based newspaper.

His boss, Ms. Meadows (Camryn Manheim), takes a jab at the tumultuous history of Sony’s different Spider-Man franchises.

“Where is your review of the reboot of the Spider-Man reboot?” she says, referencing Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Backstreet Boys

On Chip’s journey to go strictly by the Bible’s rules, he learns he is not supposed to wear mixed fabrics.

In response, he shows up to work in an all-white outfit and gets roasted by Vince and Gary. Gary compares his ensemble to the Backsteet Boys’ famous outfits from the “I Want It That Way” video.

“You look like a freakin’ Backsteet Boy,” Gary says.

Diane Keaton

Chip’s all-white outfit gets flamed once again by an acquaintance, Rabbi Gil (David Krumholtz). As Chip tries to get him and Gene to convince his pregnant partner Leslie (Lindsey Kraft) that his decision to live by the Bible is normal, Gil references Diane Keaton’s love of unexpected all-white ensembles.

“We’ll try, but you look like Diane Keaton,” Gil says.

Olive Garden

Despite his good faith, Chip is the target of yet another insult. This one comes from Leslie, who just can not wrap her head around Chip’s new lifestyle choice.

You’re Chip’s priest. It feels weird saying Chip’s priest,” she says to Gene. “I consider Chip Catholic in the same way I consider Olive Garden Italian.”

‘Friends’

The show also referenced another famed sitcom, Friends.

As Chip and Leslie exit, Gil thinks that he, Gene and the couple have just become friends. He then references the beloved comedy series by equating their dynamic for the main characters in that series.

“Will you look at this? A priest, a rabbi, a lapsed Catholic and a non-believer walk into a bar, and they make new friends,” Gil says. “And I know the instinct is to make me the Ross because I’m somewhat Jewish, but I’m really more of a Chandler.”

‘Seven’

Film fans also got a fun reference while Chip and Leslie were out to eat. As a waiter brings out a dish, he pushes it away while bringing up David Fincher’s 1997 thriller Seven.

Specifically he talks about the final act twist, which revolves around an unfortunate fate for the Gwenyth Platrow’s character.

“None for me. Gluttoney, one of the seven deadly sins,” Chip says. “Brad Pitt, ‘What’s in the box?’ Gwenyth Platrow’s head, you’ve seen the film.”