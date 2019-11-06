‘Little Mermaid Live’: How to Watch, What Time and Channel

The Little Mermaid Live show will be kicking off soon, and we have all the details on how to watch it, what time it airs, and what channel to tune into. Fans who are eagerly awaiting the star-studded musical special will want to set the TVs to ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The special will run for two hours as part of the The Wonderful World of Disney franchise. For cord-cutters who prefer to stream rather than use traditional TV, services such as Hulu and Sling have live-tv packages that allow for streaming live TV. Anyone interested in these options will want to research pricing and availability first.

From under the sea to your TV! Tune in to watch The Little Mermaid LIVE! Tuesday, November 5th at 8 p.m. on 6abc! 🧜 pic.twitter.com/YZ1PaLlfRD — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) October 30, 2019

The role of Ariel is being played by Moana voice-actress Auli’i Cravalho, with Queen Latifah portraying the evil Ursula.

Additionally, rapper Shaggy plays the beloved Jamaican crab Sebastian, Full House vet John Stamos plays Chef Louis, and Prince Eric is played by Graham Phillips, who is most well-known for roles on Riverdale and The Good Wife.

Hair we go! See @auliicravalho‘s transformation into Ariel for #TheLittleMermaidLive and watch TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ySJaWd0NzU — ABC (@ABCNetwork) November 5, 2019

The show is hosted by Amber Riley (Glee), and it is said that original Ariel voice-actress Jodi Benson will make an appearance as well.

Ahead of the big show, Cravalho spoke with E! News about how she is feeling, telling the outlet, “It’s fantastic. I am having such a wonderful time. I get to put on the iconic red wig, I get to bring my own life to her, I get to sing the iconic songs, I couldn’t be happier.”

Regarding the moment she found out that she got the role, she recalled, “I remember there was a lot of screaming.” She added, “I remember freaking out about that for a very long time. I’m so grateful to have been able to play Moana, and now I get to have another Disney princess that’s associated to the water. I am truly so blessed.”

She then spoke candidly about she’s handling the nerves of gearing up for a major live performance, revealing, “My stomach is full of nerves right now…I’ve spoken to Jodi Benson who is the original voice actress of Ariel, and I just really want to do her proud.”