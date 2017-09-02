Lisa Rinna Returning to ‘Days of Our Lives’ After 5-Year Hiatus

Billie Reed is coming back!

Days of Our Lives fans can expect the return of Lisa Rinna‘s character in early 2018, EW reports. Rinna will reprise her role as Billie Reed, and began taping her episodes this week.

The soap opera has not yet explained the reasoning for Billie’s return. The last time Rinna’s character was on the series was in 2013 when she left Salem for a job in Europe.

Since her time on the soap, Rinna joined the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She also has served multiple times as a guest co-host on Live! With Kelly. She recently filmed a guest spot on the series The Middle.

Rinna first joined the NBC daytime drama in 1992. She left a few years later, and returned in the early 2000s for a short period of time. In 2012, she came back again, and departed in 2013.

Days of Our Lives airs Monday through Friday on NBC.