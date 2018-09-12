‘Lethal Weapon’ Reveals New Look at Seann William Scott as Clayne Crawford’s Replacement

Lethal Weapon has revealed a fresh new look at Seann William Scott in episodic stills, as the actor is poised to replace former series star, Clayne Crawford.

The actor, known famously for the American Pie franchise, stepped in to fill the void left when Crawford was let go from the show. And while he is not playing the same character, he will be starring in a completely new role for the Lethal Weapon-mythos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll down to see catch a sneak peek of Scott and his returning co-star Damon Wayans from the premiere episode, “In the Same Boat,” and let us know in the comments what you’re most hoping to see in the new season!

Wesley Cole

Scott will be playing a character named Wesley Cole in the new season of Lethal Weapon.

Cole is described as “an ex-CIA agent” who ends up”working on the same case” as Murtaugh. The two reportedly hit it off and its “love at first crime,” according to Wayans.

Partners?

While we do not yet know the specifics of how Scott’s Cole and Wayans’ Roger Murtaugh cross paths, there are some minor details available.

He previously stated that the two begin “chasing mercenaries, investigating, solving crime together” after they meet.

The implication here seems to be that the stakes are higher and perhaps Cole’s CIA past could be a crucial factor in the show’s season three storyline.

Hands In The Air!

Cole’s debut comes as Crawford’s character — Martin Riggs — has been killed off.

Wayans shared some insight into how Murtaugh handling that when we see him at the beginning of the season, and Cole fits in.

“Right now Murtaugh is mourning the death of his friend so he is not that happy, silly Murtaugh, but I think what they want to do with the Wesley Cole character is, he is the light that Murtaugh needs to be pulled back from the dark,” Wayans said.

“Hey Girl…”

Details of what Cole’s personal life is like have also been scarce, but the above photo seems to indicate that he has someone special.

This behind-the-scenes photo also gives fans the best look yet at Scott’s hand and arm tattoos that the show is not covering up apparently. Yes, believe it or not, the skin-ink that Scott is sporting is real and many don’t realize how prominent it is.

Shades & Tats

He previously spoke about his tattoos in a Dork Shelf article, addressing why they appeared in his film Goon.

“You know, it’s funny, because it doesn’t really seem all that appropriate for my character in Goon to have them, but we just didn’t have the budget for me to get there early so we could cover them up,” Scott explained.

“Apparently this super sweet guy has tribal tattoos,” he then quipped.

Official Season Three Trailer

Get ready! An all-new season of #LethalWeapon returns in just three weeks on @FOXTV. See you September 25 at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/Lnx9wAtSFx — Lethal Weapon (@LethalWeaponFOX) September 4, 2018

In addition to Scott and Wayans, the series also features a number of other great actors and actresses.

Keesha Sharp, Kevin Rahm, Johnathan Fernandez, Michelle Mitchenor, Chandler Kinney, and Dante Brown are just a few of the actors who are all expected to return for season three.

No word at this time if Thomas Lennon — who plays Leo Getz, the role Joe Pesci originated in the film series — will return, but he is listed as a “recurring” character so its very possible he will turn up again.

What Happened To Clayne Crawford?

So while the addition of Scott is exciting, it comes at the cost of losing Crawford, who was fired from the show.

Crawford was alleged to have created a “hostile” work environment while on set.

He was also reported to have displayed erratic and dangerous behavior, which is what led to disciplinary actions and ultimately his removal from the series. Crawford has since denied most of the accusations against him and apologized for other confirmed instances he claims he took responsibility for.

When Does Lethal Weapon Season Three Premiere?

The new season of Lethal Weapon will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 25 on Fox.

This season will only consist of 13 episodes, whereas the first and second seasons consisted of 18 and 22, respectively.

Assuming the show is well-received by audiences, it is entirely possible that it could get more episodes and/or a fourth season.