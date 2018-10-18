‘Lethal Weapon’ Fans Weigh in on Seann William Scott Replacing Clayne Crawford

The Lethal Weapon season three premiere brought big changes to the Fox cop dramedy series, and fans did not stop themselves from commenting on Seann William Scott’s new character.

The episode started with a long action sequence introducing Wesley Cole (Scott) as his mission in Aleppo, Syria led to the death of a young boy.

After a quick goodbye to former star Clayne Crawford’s character Nathan Riggs, the series jumped ahead six months to find Robert Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) still reeling from the death of his friend and partner.

The investigation into Riggs’ death made him cross paths with Wesley Cole (Scott), an LAPD cop who is revealed to have a 12-year-old daughter and a complicated relationship with his ex and baby mama.

Fans of the show still reeling from Crawford’s firing at the end of season two for reportedly creating a hostile work environment and repeatedly getting into disagreements with Wayans — took to social media throughout the season three premiere to compare Riggs and Cole.

Yeah this will probably be the last season; this show will never be the same without @ClayneCrawford. Lethal Weapon isn’t Lethal Weapon without Riggs #LethalWeapon — J🦇 (@Just10Faircloth) September 26, 2018

Most of the response to Scott’s character was positive, however, with many loving Cole and Murtaugh’s first meeting in an impressive car chase.

“Seann William Scott is funny. I think this might just work,” one user wrote.

“First Cole is a BEAST…. Second he funny as hell… THIRD I LOVE Him!!!!!” another user wrote.

“Great first meeting with Roger and his new partner,” one viewer mused.

Wayans previously opened up about what role Cole would play in Murthaugh’s life when he first appeared on the show, saying, “Right now Murtaugh is mourning the death of his friend so he is not that happy, silly Murtaugh, but I think what they want to do with the Wesley Cole character is, he is the light that Murtaugh needs to be pulled back from the dark.”

Slowly, Cole will take on the role of Murtaugh’s partner and the other half of the show’s dynamic duo, even if fans are still missing Crawford’s character.

“I was hoping they didn’t kill of Riggs,” one user wrote.

The only way I see #LethalWeapon working is if it turns out Riggs is still alive & behind-the-scenes they were repairing the off screen relationship with Crawford & Wayans. Cuz 20 minutes minutes into this and this show sucks now. — David A Martinez (@goodlookinmonky) September 26, 2018

Ahead of the season premiere, Scott opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how he was initially nervous to join the show, given the circumstances and the high expectations from fans and the network.

“I’m always nervous,” he told the publication. “Every project that I do, I always put a lot of pressure on myself and also I love the show. I’ve never done something where I was a fan of it before and all of a sudden, I get to be a part of it. Being a fan of the show and knowing there are a lot of fans and this is a real big change, I really want to do a good job and not let anyone down. That’s pretty much been my mindset the whole time.”

He not Riggs but he got some Riggs in him. Where Cole goes chaos follows #LethalAF #LethalWeapon — Bebop (@Horse_Killer) September 26, 2018

Will fans grow to love Scott and his character as Lethal Weapon season three progresses? We’ll have to wait and see as the show airs new episodes Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.