‘Lethal Weapon’ Star Clayne Crawford Responds to Co-Star’s Tweet After Firing

Before Fox officially shut the door on Clayne Crawford, many of his former Lethal Weapon co-stars shared their support for the 40-year-old actor. In a tweet responding to child actor Teo Briones, who appeared in a 2016 episode of Lethal Weapon, Crawford spoke out about the show and a potential future gig.

Buddy, the pleasure was all mine, look forward to working with you again soon. https://t.co/72HGo39kw3 — Clayne Crawford (@ClayneCrawford) May 13, 2018

“One of the best experiences I have had was doing Lethal Weapon,” the 13-year-old wrote on Twitter last week. “Everyone in the cast and crew as awesome, but it was [CLayne Crawford] that made it really special for me. I cant wait until we can work together again!”

Crawford retweeted Briones, adding, “Buddy, the pleasure was all mine, look forward to working with you again soon.”

Crawford also took to Twitter to share other messages of support from his former co-workers, including Hilarie Burton, who has appeared in six episodes across the first two seasons as Karen Palmer. In response to a fan asking for “kind words” about Crawford, Burton gushed over the actor on Saturday.

“I have a multitude of kind words about [Clayne Crawford]!” she wrote on Saturday when asked again about her co-star. “That guy greeted me on my very first day and has been a friend ever since. When I couldn’t find childcare while I was working, he and his wife and kids take care of Gus. He shows up early. He knows his lines. He pushes to make ever scene its best. I’ve watched him fight on the behalf of other people. And a good leader isn’t afraid to be a bad guy.”

She went on in that message to address the accusations that co-workers had reported Crawford for allegedly making “a hostile work environment.”

“The pace at which a show like Lethal Weapon shoots doesn’t always allow for constructive conversations to be warm and fuzzy,” she wrote. “But it’s my experience that Mr. Crawford genuinely cares about the well-being of every member of the cast and crew. Clearly he’s upset someone that turned to the media. And in defending him I may also upset that person. But standing up for someone who has been good to me is something I believe is the right thing to do. So yes, I’m a fan of Clayne Crawford.”

Burton’s tweet caught Crawford’s attention. He retweeted the note and thanked Burton for her kind words.

“It’s hard to stand up in this business, Thank You!” Crawford wrote.

Shortly after Crawford shared the notes of support from his former cast mates, Fox announced he would be replaced by Seann William Scott in the newly renewed season 3. Scott will play Damon Wayans’ character Roger Murtaugh’s new partner.

“Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast,” said Michael Thorn, the President of Entertainment at Fox. “‘Lethal Weapon’ is packed with action, drama and pure fun and we can’t wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we’re thrilled to bring this show back for another season.”

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed the announcement, adding that the studio “decided not to renew Clayne Crawford’s contract for Lethal Weapon” after reports of disruptive behavior on set.

Crawford has yet to respond to Fox’s official announcement. He was reportedly fired after at least two incidents on set where he lost his temper. The actor was accused of “creating a hostile work environment.”