Lenny Von Dohlen, 'Twin Peaks' and 'Home Alone 3' Actor, Dead at 63

Lenny Von Dohlen, best known as Harold Smith on Twin Peaks, died Tuesday at 63. According to Variety, his agent confirmed the passing and his sister posted an announcement on Thursday revealing the TV star's death.

"The world lost a magnificent man on July 5. Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone. He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory," the statement read.

Von Dohlen appeared in both Twin Peaks and the prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, appearing as the agoraphobic Harold Smith. He was the recipient and holder of Laura Palmer's secret diary, with her death pushing the series forward and attracting fans to the mystery. In season 2 of the original series, he meets Donna Hayward, played by Lara Flynn Boyle in the TV series and Moira Kelly in Fire Walk With Me. She would end up stealing the diary from him, leading to his demise in the series by hanging after losing faith in humanity.

After Twin Peaks, his most memorable appearances are Home Alone 3, where he plays one of the villainous terrorists, and a recent appearance on The Orville. He also had a memorable role in the Twin Peaks tribute episode of Psych, where Shawn and Gus travel to the town of Dual Spires to attend the Cinnamon Festival and solve a mystery.

Von Dohlen made his TV debut in Kent State back in 1981, following his film debut in the Oscar-winning Tender Mercies with Robert Duvall. Some of his other credits include Tollbooth, One Good Turn, Entertaining Angels, Miami Vice, The Equalizer, Walker Texas Ranger, Red Dwarf, The Pretender and others.

The actor was born in Augusta, Georgia and grew up in Texas after moving. He attended the University of Texas at Austin, majoring in drama, and graduated later from Loretto Heights College in Denver. He leaves behind his partner, playwright James Still, daughter Hazel Von Dohlen, his mother Gay, and siblings Mary Catherine and John David Von Dohlen.