'Legendary': Show Canceled at HBO Max, and Fans Are Fuming
Another show has received the ax at HBO Max. Deadline reported that Legendary has been canceled after three seasons on the network. Based on the reactions to the show's cancellation, it's safe to say that fans aren't happy with this news.
Legendary first launched on HBO Max in May 2020. The show follows several voguing houses, each with five contestants and a leader called the house mother. Throughout the season, the houses would compete in a themed ball every episode. Legendary was fronted by MC Dashaun Wesley and featured a judges' panel that was comprised of Megan Thee Stallion, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Law Roach. The news of Legendary's cancellation comes a day after another HBO Max reality series, FBoy Island, was canceled. FBoy Island, which was hosted by Nikki Glaser, came to an end after two seasons on the network.
Fans soon flocked to Twitter shortly after Legendary's cancellation news broke on Tuesday. They definitely weren't afraid to share their unfiltered thoughts on HBO Max's decision.
Terrible
man this is terrible, I'm not even into that many competition shows and this was so good + never wasted your time either https://t.co/yJcPQFJaSS— Joe Hackett!! (@SpeedinUptoStop) December 7, 2022
Legendary managed to make fans out of those who don't typically watch competition shows. The cancellation news is tough to hear.prevnext
Maybe?
Another network should pick this up https://t.co/r09MQtjSA8— SAG’s Groove (@HiighValyrian) December 6, 2022
This fan suggested that another network or streaming service could pick it up. It's certainly an idea.prevnext
Outraged
IM LITERALLY OUTRAGED I CANT THINK STRAIGHT https://t.co/ZAA5Lcz4ik— seomwide cutie (◕‿◕✿)⁷ (@divineheaux) December 6, 2022
Legendary fans can't believe that the show was canceled. It's heartbreaking.prevnext
Just Awful
my week is ruined https://t.co/qs6Gms8WRG— matthew (@matthewsmithh) December 6, 2022
Clearly, fans aren't pleased to hear this news. It's basically ruined their whole week.prevnext
Unfortunate
Not surprising considering the reality cancelations coming from HBO Max ... but this and F-Boy Island were both very, very enjoyable. https://t.co/SU4eBueVIq— Brian Particelli (@BrianParticelli) December 6, 2022
Both Legendary and FBoy Island are taking their final bows on HBO Max. Of course, it's not the news that fans wanted to hear.prevnext
Can't Believe It
NOOOOOOOO https://t.co/GD8dasv3t9— ❤️🔥 Indigo Inferno ❤️🔥 (@indigoxinferno) December 6, 2022
"i know we shouldn't be surprised given the type of shows they've been axing," one fan wrote. "but this still sucks. what an absolutely amazing, authentic show! this is a true tragedy."prevnext
Nope
@hbomax Really!?!!!?? 🤬 https://t.co/qCjcOaFJXe— Robert Layth🌹🚀 (@rob4evaa) December 6, 2022
Legendary fans have a major bone to pick with HBO after the show's cancellation. To them, it's unacceptable.prev