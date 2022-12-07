'Legendary': Show Canceled at HBO Max, and Fans Are Fuming

Another show has received the ax at HBO Max. Deadline reported that Legendary has been canceled after three seasons on the network. Based on the reactions to the show's cancellation, it's safe to say that fans aren't happy with this news.

Legendary first launched on HBO Max in May 2020. The show follows several voguing houses, each with five contestants and a leader called the house mother. Throughout the season, the houses would compete in a themed ball every episode. Legendary was fronted by MC Dashaun Wesley and featured a judges' panel that was comprised of Megan Thee Stallion, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Law Roach. The news of Legendary's cancellation comes a day after another HBO Max reality series, FBoy Island, was canceled. FBoy Island, which was hosted by Nikki Glaser, came to an end after two seasons on the network.

Fans soon flocked to Twitter shortly after Legendary's cancellation news broke on Tuesday. They definitely weren't afraid to share their unfiltered thoughts on HBO Max's decision.