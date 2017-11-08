TV Shows

Twitter Is Melting Down Over TV Shows Leaving Netflix

Netflix just announced the list of titles coming to and leaving the streaming service in October […]

By

Netflix just announced the list of titles coming to and leaving the streaming service in October and, what is normally an exciting day for TV fans, has turned into a devastating event.

While shows like Stranger Things and Mindhunter are on the way, Netflix announced that a slew of popular shows would be leaving the streaming service in just a couple of weeks. 30 Rock, One Tree Hill, Prison Break, Friday Night Lights, Malcolm in the Middle, My Name is Earl, The Wonder Years and a few others are all being dropped from Netflix in October.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Yeah, let that sink for a minute.

As you can probably guess, the Internet is NOT happy about this announcement. In fact, Netflix has broken quite a few hearts with this one.

Gifs of Panic

When Twitter gets all worked up, the gifs come out in waves.

While these moving images are used to represent the sadness, or rage of the users, the rest of us can get quite a laugh out of them.

Did you ever think that watching TV characters cry could make you chuckle in public. No?

You’re welcome.

One Tree Heartache

Of all the shows scheduled to leave Netflix in October, One Tree Hill has certainly caused the biggest uproar.

Fans of the teen drama have swarmed Twitter over the last couple of hours, telling their followers just how upset they were about the departure.

Sadly, no matter how many times they tweet, One Tree Hill will still be on the way out on October 1.

Time to BINGE

While some fans wallowed in their sadness, others realized that it was time to get to work.

There are only ten more days until these shows leave Netflix, so there is time to finish whichever series you’re on. Think about it, you’ve got 240 hours left to watch.

What are you waiting for? Friday Night Lights isn’t going to watch itself!

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts