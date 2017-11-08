Twitter Is Melting Down Over TV Shows Leaving Netflix

Netflix just announced the list of titles coming to and leaving the streaming service in October and, what is normally an exciting day for TV fans, has turned into a devastating event.

One Tree Hill and Friday Night Lights are both leaving Netflix next month and I’ve seriously never felt this kind of sadness before. — Gab✨ (@GabbyDachtler) September 18, 2017

While shows like Stranger Things and Mindhunter are on the way, Netflix announced that a slew of popular shows would be leaving the streaming service in just a couple of weeks. 30 Rock, One Tree Hill, Prison Break, Friday Night Lights, Malcolm in the Middle, My Name is Earl, The Wonder Years and a few others are all being dropped from Netflix in October.

Yeah, let that sink for a minute.

As you can probably guess, the Internet is NOT happy about this announcement. In fact, Netflix has broken quite a few hearts with this one.

So #30Rock is leaving @netflix in a couple weeks and I’m sobbing. I can’t catch a break. — Cata (@damask14) September 20, 2017

Gifs of Panic

When Twitter gets all worked up, the gifs come out in waves.

RED ALERT ONE TREE HILL IS OFFICIALLY LEAVING NETFLIX

I REPEAT ONE TREE HILL IS LEAVING NETFLIX OCTOBER 1st

EVERYONE THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/X7gqiXvcoe — Maggie Murphy (@lifeofmaggs) September 19, 2017

While these moving images are used to represent the sadness, or rage of the users, the rest of us can get quite a laugh out of them.

Did you ever think that watching TV characters cry could make you chuckle in public. No?

one tree hill is leaving netflix in 10 days??? pic.twitter.com/KfLJKRRW9X — Julia Magrini (@julia_magrini) September 20, 2017

When you find out Friday Night Lights is leaving Netflix. pic.twitter.com/QYW6a5Aahz — David Ubben (@davidubben) September 20, 2017

One Tree Heartache

Of all the shows scheduled to leave Netflix in October, One Tree Hill has certainly caused the biggest uproar.

One Tree Hill is leaving Netflix in October….raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by Netflix ?? — Jessica Robinson (@jess_rob96) September 16, 2017

Fans of the teen drama have swarmed Twitter over the last couple of hours, telling their followers just how upset they were about the departure.

Sadly, no matter how many times they tweet, One Tree Hill will still be on the way out on October 1.

i can’t even begin to explain how upset i am that one tree hill is leaving netflix — tori? (@torilwood15) September 18, 2017

Beyond PISSED one tree hill is leaving netflix like wtf — lauren montavon (@lauren_montavon) September 19, 2017

Time to BINGE

While some fans wallowed in their sadness, others realized that it was time to get to work.

I’m having a real panic attack thinking about One Tree Hill leaving Netflix in Oct and wondering if I could binge all 9 seasons in 10 days?? — Kathleen Spingler (@kspingler) September 20, 2017

There are only ten more days until these shows leave Netflix, so there is time to finish whichever series you’re on. Think about it, you’ve got 240 hours left to watch.

What are you waiting for? Friday Night Lights isn’t going to watch itself!